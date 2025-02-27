New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEGOVY Marks Significant Growth in Market Share Across the 7MM for Obesity Treatment | DelveInsight

The WEGOVY market has experienced significant growth, driven by rising obesity rates and increasing demand for effective weight-loss treatments. Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug has seen strong adoption, with sales surging due to supply expansions and wider insurance coverage.

DelveInsight’s “WEGOVY Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report” highlights the details around WEGOVY (semaglutide), a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of WEGOVY. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Novo Nordisk’s WEGOVY (semaglutide) Overview

WEGOVY (semaglutide) is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist designed to support chronic weight management in adults when combined with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. The 2.4 mg injection is a prescription medication intended for adults with obesity (BMI ≥30) or those who are overweight (BMI ≥27) and have weight-related health conditions, helping them lose weight and maintain their weight loss.

WEGOVY is administered once weekly, on the same day each week, at any time of day, with or without food. It is injected subcutaneously into the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. Treatment begins with a starting dose of 0.25 mg once a week for four weeks, with the dosage increasing every four weeks until reaching the maintenance dose of 2.4 mg per week.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 analog that shares 94% sequence similarity with human GLP-1. It functions as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, selectively binding to and activating the GLP-1 receptor, which is the natural target of GLP-1. This receptor plays a key role in appetite regulation and caloric intake, and it is found in multiple brain regions responsible for controlling hunger.

In June 2021, the US FDA approved WEGOVY injection (2.4 mg once weekly) for chronic weight management in adults. Novo Nordisk's fast-growing weight loss drug, WEGOVY, gained FDA approval in March 2024 for cardiovascular benefits, further enhancing its strong reputation. It is now the first obesity medication authorized by the FDA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in overweight or obese adults with cardiovascular disease.

Semaglutide is currently undergoing evaluation in a Phase III clinical trial (ESSENCE) to determine its efficacy in individuals with NASH. In November 2024, Novo Nordisk announced positive results from part 1 of the ESSENCE Phase III trial, which assessed semaglutide 2.4 mg in 1,200 patients with stage 2–3 fibrosis. After 72 weeks, the drug showed notable benefits, with 37.0% of patients experiencing liver fibrosis improvement (compared to 22.5% in the placebo group) and 62.9% achieving NASH resolution (vs. 34.1% in the placebo group). Regulatory submissions for approval in the US and the European Union are expected in early 2025, while results from part 2 of the trial are anticipated in 2029.

In January 2025, Novo Nordisk disclosed key findings from the STEP UP study, a Phase IIIb trial within the global STEP program. This 72-week study compared the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous semaglutide 7.2 mg against semaglutide 2.4 mg and a placebo, all administered weekly, in 1,407 adults with obesity who also participated in lifestyle interventions. The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that semaglutide 7.2 mg led to significantly greater weight loss at week 72 compared to placebo.

Additionally, Novo Nordisk is conducting Phase III trials to assess the effectiveness of oral semaglutide 14 mg, taken once daily, for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. WEGOVY is also in clinical trials for osteoarthritis and knee osteoarthritis.

After its launch in the US, WEGOVY is now accessible in over 15 markets globally. In 2024, WEGOVY generated sales of USD 6.4 billion in the US.

Drug Name WEGOVY (semaglutide) Molecule type Peptide Developer Novo Nordisk Approved Indication Weight Loss (Obesity/Overweight), Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Mechanism of action GLP-1 agonists Route of administration Subcutaneous (SC)

Learn more about WEGOVY injection projected market size for obesity @ WEGOVY Market Potential

Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death and is closely associated with inflammatory conditions that contribute to various health complications, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disorders, psychological issues, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, cancer, and hyperlipidemia. It has become a significant public health crisis that has progressively worsened over the past five decades.

The prevalence of obesity has increased among both children and adults, affecting individuals of all genders across both developed and developing nations. In 2023, the estimated number of obesity cases in the United States was approximately 114 million, a figure projected to rise by 2034, according to DelveInsight.

Obesity management primarily aims to reduce body weight and fat percentage to minimize associated health risks. Treatment approaches include dietary modifications, physical activity, behavioral therapy, lifestyle changes, medication, and surgical interventions such as intragastric balloons, bariatric surgery, and laparoscopic gastric banding.

Despite the availability of FDA-approved obesity treatments, including pharmacotherapy, their adoption remains limited due to factors such as insurance coverage, cost, safety concerns, and doubts about efficacy. Approved medications include CONTRAVE (naltrexone-bupropion), SAXENDA (liraglutide), XENICAL (orlistat), QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), WEGOVY (semaglutide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), and IMCIVREE (setmelanotide). Since obesity is not an immediately life-threatening condition, ensuring drug safety remains a key priority.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing new obesity treatments. The anticipated introduction of novel therapies by leading players between 2024 and 2034 is expected to positively influence the obesity market across the 7MM. As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the total market size of obesity in the 7MM in 2023 was approximately USD 6 billion, this is anticipated to grow by 2034. Additionally, advancements in disease-modifying treatment options are likely to reshape the market landscape in the coming years.

Discover more about the obesity market in detail @ Obesity Market Report

Emerging Competitors of WEGOVY

Novo’s WEGOVY is currently facing strong competition in the obesity treatment market from Eli Lilly’s ZEPBOUND. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, ZEPBOUND secured approval for obesity treatment in the US in 2023 and in the EU in 2024. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, ZEPBOUND is projected to experience rapid growth, potentially capturing around 35% of the obesity market by 2032.

In addition to ZEPBOUND, WEGOVY will encounter increasing competition from other obesity-focused companies in the coming years. The obesity treatment pipeline currently includes over 100 clinical-stage assets, primarily featuring GLP-1 receptor agonists, either as standalone treatments or in combination with GIP agonists.

Prominent companies such as Eli Lilly (Orforglipron, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide), Boehringer Ingelheim (Survodutide), Amgen (AMG-133), Pfizer (Danuglipron), Viking Therapeutics (VK-2735), Regor Therapeutics (RGT-075), and others are at forefront in developing anti-obesity drugs through various stages of clinical trials in an effort to secure market share. Recently, in January 2025, Regor announced its 12-week single-dose Phase IIa trial results for RGT-075, a once-daily oral GLP-1RA, reporting 5% placebo-adjusted weight-loss with no plateau.

Beyond these, several alternative therapies that do not target entero-pancreatic hormones are under investigation, offering new weight-loss options through distinct mechanisms. These emerging treatments underscore the increasing diversity of obesity therapies, addressing the condition’s multifaceted nature.

In this evolving landscape, pharmaceutical companies such as Biolexis Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics presented their preclinical research at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2024 session. Their contributions are pivotal in addressing key challenges in obesity management, reinforcing a collective effort to enhance treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes.

To know more about the number of competing drugs in development, visit @ WEGOVY Market Positioning Compared to Other Drugs

Key Milestones of WEGOVY

In January 2025, Novo Nordisk released top-line findings from STEP UP, a Phase IIIb trial within the global STEP program. This 72-week study assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide at a 7.2 mg dose, compared to 2.4 mg and a placebo.

released top-line findings from STEP UP, a Phase IIIb trial within the global STEP program. This 72-week study assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide at a 7.2 mg dose, compared to 2.4 mg and a placebo. In November 2024, Novo Nordisk released the key findings from Part 1 of the ongoing ESSENCE trial, a crucial Phase III study spanning 240 weeks. This double-blinded trial involves 1,200 adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (stage 2 or 3).

the key findings from Part 1 of the ongoing ESSENCE trial, a crucial Phase III study spanning 240 weeks. This double-blinded trial involves 1,200 adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (stage 2 or 3). In July 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had given a positive opinion on updating the label for WEGOVY (semaglutide 2.4 mg). The update incorporates findings from the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, which show a reduced risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)—including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction), or non-fatal stroke—in adults with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) and do not have diabetes.

that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had given a positive opinion on updating the label for WEGOVY (semaglutide 2.4 mg). The update incorporates findings from the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, which show a reduced risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)—including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction), or non-fatal stroke—in adults with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) and do not have diabetes. In March 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that the FDA has approved an expanded label for WEGOVY following a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA). This approval allows the drug to be used for reducing the risk of MACE, such as cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction), or non-fatal stroke, in adults with overweight or obesity who have established CVD.

announced that the FDA has approved an expanded label for WEGOVY following a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA). This approval allows the drug to be used for reducing the risk of MACE, such as cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction), or non-fatal stroke, in adults with overweight or obesity who have established CVD. In November 2023, the weight loss medication WEGOVY received approval in Japan and became available for prescription in February 2024.

the weight loss medication WEGOVY received approval in Japan and became available for prescription in February 2024. In December 2022, Novo Nordisk announced that the FDA has approved a new use for WEGOVY injection 2.4 mg, making it the first and only prescription anti-obesity medication available for weekly use in teenagers.

announced that the FDA has approved a new use for WEGOVY injection 2.4 mg, making it the first and only prescription anti-obesity medication available for weekly use in teenagers. In January 2022, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted approval for WEGOVY to be used within the European Union.

the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted approval for WEGOVY to be used within the European Union. In June 2021, Novo Nordisk revealed that the FDA has granted approval for the new drug application (NDA) of WEGOVY injection 2.4 mg, making it the first and only prescription weight-loss medication available with a once-weekly dosage.

Discover how WEGOVY injection is shaping the obesity treatment landscape @ WEGOVY Obesity

WEGOVY Patent Details

The WEGOVY patent or market exclusivity is expected to last until 2032 in the US, 2026 in China, 2031 in Japan, and 2031 in Europe.

WEGOVY Market Dynamics

WEGOVY has seen strong market demand as a leading GLP-1 receptor agonist for weight management, benefiting from the rising global obesity crisis and increased focus on metabolic health. Developed by Novo Nordisk, WEGOVY's success is driven by its high efficacy in reducing body weight and its ability to improve related comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risks. The drug has experienced supply constraints due to overwhelming demand, leading Novo Nordisk to implement controlled distribution strategies to ensure continued availability for existing patients. Additionally, the recent expansion of GLP-1 agonists into broader patient populations, including those with heart disease, has further fueled interest in WEGOVY and its competitors.

The competitive landscape for WEGOVY is intensifying, with Eli Lilly’s ZEPBOUND posing a significant challenge, offering dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist action that may provide superior weight loss benefits. Other pharmaceutical companies are also investing heavily in novel obesity treatments, including oral alternatives and next-generation injectables. Meanwhile, pricing and reimbursement remain key factors influencing market adoption, with insurers weighing the long-term benefits of weight loss drugs against their high costs. Regulatory approvals for expanded indications and real-world outcome data on cardiovascular benefits will play a crucial role in shaping the long-term trajectory of WEGOVY's market position.

Despite increasing competition, WEGOVY continues to enjoy a first-mover advantage and strong brand recognition. However, its long-term success will depend on Novo Nordisk’s ability to manage supply chains effectively, secure favorable reimbursement policies, and defend its market share against emerging therapies. The broader acceptance of anti-obesity medications as a chronic disease treatment rather than a lifestyle drug will also influence its growth, potentially transforming the weight loss drug market into a multi-billion-dollar segment over the coming years.

Dive deeper to get more insight into WEGOVY injection’s strengths & weaknesses relative to competitors @ WEGOVY Market Drug Report

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 WEGOVY: Novo Nordisk 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of WEGOVY 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of WEGOVY

Related Reports

Obesity Market

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, among others.

Obesity Pipeline

Obesity Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obesity companies, including 180 Life Sciences, 9 meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, Corbus Pharma, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Pfizer, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, among others.

GLP Agonist Pipeline

GLP Agonist Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key GLP agonist companies, including Sciwind, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eccogene, Suzhou, Regor Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neuraly, Carmot Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Biolexis Therapeutics, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key diabetes companies, including Enthera, Nano Precision Medical, Oramed, Dompe Farmaceutici, Carmot Therapeutics, Scohia Pharma, Genexine, REMD Biotherapeutics, among others.

Diabetes Pipeline

Diabetes Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetes companies, including Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, Precigen, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Avotres, AstraZeneca, Landos Biopharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotechnologies, Genprex, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biora Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.