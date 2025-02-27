Golar LNG Limited advises that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday May 20, 2025. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to March 13, 2025. A copy of the notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods prior to the meeting and will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.golarlng.com

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 27, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act