North Texas Food Bank Partners with Dallas College for Spring Break Food Distribution

Dallas, TX, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring break approaches, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), has partnered with Dallas College to provide food assistance to families in need, ensuring children have access to meals during the school break. Open to the public, the mobile food distribution will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Dallas College Pleasant Grove Center at 802 Buckner Blvd. in Dallas from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last. Each participating family will receive approximately 60 lbs. of nutritious food.

“Dallas College and the North Texas Food Bank are joining forces to support families who face challenges during spring break,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “For families whose children rely on free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch at school, this means needing to provide up to 10 extra meals for each child during spring break. And that can be a burden for families who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

A Feeding America study highlights that Texas has become the leader in food insecurity, surpassing California. With a staggering food insecurity rate of 16.4%, nearly 5 million residents are affected—over a third of whom are children. In NTFB’s 12-county service area, nearly 664,000 individuals face food insecurity, translating to 1 in 7 people, with nearly 253,000 being children. Dallas County accounts for over 50% of NTFB's food-insecure population and ranks sixth in the nation for total food-insecure individuals and fifth for food-insecure children.

The drive-through distribution does not require pre-registration. Participants must have a vehicle, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since 2019, Dallas College has been a key partner of the North Texas Food Bank, regularly hosting mobile food distributions on campus. Each month, Dallas College holds a free, drive-thru food distribution for students and community members in need. The college also offers nine on-campus food pantries, which provide students with non-perishable and perishable food items, hygiene products, and more.

“At Dallas College, our partnership with the North Texas Food Bank is more than an event – it’s a commitment to ensuring every family in our community has access to the nutrition their children need, especially during school breaks,” said Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon. “By coming together, we’re not only filling a meal gap, but also reinforcing our dedication to a healthier, more resilient community.”

Neighbors seeking food assistance can visit https://ntfb.org/our-programs/get-food-assistance/find-a-food-pantry/ to find a food pantry nearby that provides food and often other services, or they can find mobile food distributions across North Texas at https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/. Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

####

About Dallas College

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses — Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland — plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing and software development. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments