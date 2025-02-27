Questex’s Hotec Brand Evolves to Meet the Changing Needs of the Hospitality Market by Expanding into New, High-Growth Areas in the Design Industry; Expands Powerhouse Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotec brand is evolving to meet the changing needs of the hospitality sector by expanding into new, high-growth areas. Hotec Design today announces a new restaurant design track, reflecting the increasing demand for innovative and functional dining spaces within hotels, resorts and standalone establishments.

The restaurant design track will be co-located with Hotec Design 2025, taking place June 16-18 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona. This new program aims to bring together top designers, architects, and suppliers specializing in restaurant and foodservice environments, fostering collaboration and industry innovation.

The Hotec brand will also expand further with the launch of Hotec Senior Living in Q3 2025. Recognizing the growing intersection between hospitality and senior living, this new event will provide a dedicated platform for senior living designers, developers, operators and suppliers to connect, collaborate and explore cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of senior living environments.

Amy Vaxman, VP/Brand Leader, Questex Hospitality Group said, “Our audience is experiencing new challenges when it comes to design. We have listened to their needs and developed a new restaurant design track and a new event to support them. With these new programs, our portfolio is poised to continue its rapid expansion and innovate within the industry.”

Hotec Design Expands Team

Mary Malloy, who had a long career at Questex, is returning to the brand as Business Development Manager and will be responsible for launching two new events. She will work in conjunction with Allen Rolleri, Hotec Design Show Director, who is responsible for driving sales and positioning Hotec Design as the premier event for hospitality design professionals.

Vaxman added, “We are excited to welcome Mary back to the Hotec Design team. Mary is passionate about the hospitality design space. She helped build an engaged audience and formed extensive partnerships in the community. Now as a team, Mary and Allen will bring their exceptional expertise and proven track record to help us continue to grow our event into these new areas.”

Malloy said, “Returning to Questex is an exciting new chapter. I am extremely passionate about the design industry and the relationships I have in this industry. Hotec Design is the ultimate hosted buyer conference in the industry and I look forward to collaborating with Allen to expand the Hotec Design brand to reach new audiences.”

Rolleri said, “Since joining Questex last fall, I have enjoyed working with the buyers and suppliers in the design space. I look forward to combining my expertise with Mary to drive growth for the Hotec Design portfolio.”

The 2025 Hotel Design takes place June 16-18 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, AZ. To apply to attend Hotec Design as a buyer or supplier, click here.



