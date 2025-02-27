National Hemp Association Announces Strategic Shift to Focus on Fiber and Grain Sectors

Washington, DC, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill and the reemergence of the U.S. hemp industry, the National Hemp Association (NHA) has been a steadfast advocate for our members and the industry at large. Over the past decade, we have navigated challenges, celebrated victories, and witnessed shifting regulations and perceptions surrounding hemp. After careful consideration, the NHA board of directors has made a pivotal decision about our future direction.

Effective March 1, 2025, NHA will solely focus on advocating for the industrial hemp fiber and grain sectors, where we believe our efforts can have the greatest impact in advancing policy, regulatory support, and supply chain development. This targeted focus aligns with our leadership role in driving the industry forward, ensuring that industrial hemp’s agricultural and economic potential is fully realized.

US grown industrial hemp fiber offers a pathway to rural revitalization and reduced reliance on imports for industries ranging from construction materials to textiles, automotive components, and more. Likewise, industrial hemp grain production has the potential to become a profitable rotational crop while strengthening domestic markets for a historically import-dependent commodity.

Since our founding, NHA has prioritized fiber and grain, playing a key role in advancing the Industrial Hemp Act of 2023, which is now included in the current Farm Bill drafts. This critical legislation separates industrial hemp (fiber and grain) from cannabinoid/floral hemp, providing much-needed regulatory clarity. While this marks significant progress, more work remains.

Although fiber and grain will be our primary focus, we will remain committed to promoting sound policies across all hemp sectors and will weigh in on relevant issues when requested. Additionally, we will work diligently to transition any potentially underserved members to organizations that may better fit their specific needs, ensuring continued advocacy for the hemp community as a whole.

We are deeply grateful to our past and present members in the cannabinoid/floral hemp sector and appreciate their contributions over the years.

We believe this transition will serve all members more effectively, allowing for a sharper focus and greater impact. Our transition plan will ensure continuity for all NHA members, and we remain committed to working closely with them during this shift.

On both national and global levels, confusion persists over the definition of "hemp," with industrial hemp often conflated with cannabinoid/loral production, even marijuana. This misunderstanding has hindered agricultural growth, market expansion, and political support. It's time to set the record straight for the benefit of all.

While NHA will continue advocating for sound policies and safe market practices across all hemp sectors, our refined focus reflects both necessity and strategic intent. Without clarity in our mission, we cannot expect public or private sectors to recognize the significance of industrial hemp or invest in building robust supply chains.

The demand for fiber and grain is real, yet largely untapped. Our strategy will ensure effective communication with government leaders, attract private investment, and champion our members’ interests to advance the industry.

As the industrial hemp sector matures, other organizations serve various aspects of the industry. By concentrating on fiber and grain, NHA can better support its members, while other associations continue their advocacy in the cannabinoid/loral space. We remain committed to collaboration, ensuring that growth in one sector does not come at the expense of another.

We look forward to working alongside industry leaders to shape the future of industrial hemp in America and beyond.