Bill Weir, Keith Pelley, and Dr. James Orbinski to address students at the World Affairs Conference (WAC) on Wed., March 5 at Upper Canada College in Toronto

Toronto, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The renowned World Affairs Conference (WAC) is pleased to announce that Bill Weir, Keith Pelley, and Dr. James Orbinski will be keynotes at this year’s student-led conference to be held at Upper Canada College in Toronto on Wednesday, March 5. The day-long conference is co-hosted with Branksome Hall and features eighteen speakers who will present on this year’s theme, WAC to the Future. Secondary students from schools across the GTA will participate in person.

The World Affairs Conference aims to bring together youth, educators, and changemakers to help shape a better world. It is North America’s largest and Canada’s oldest annual student-run conference, providing high-quality discussion opportunities for thousands of inspired, curious, and globally-minded high school students. Its mission is to motivate high school students to proactively engage in world affairs and become aware of humanity's most pressing challenges by exposing students to experienced perspectives and discussion opportunities with global leaders. In the past, the conference has hosted speakers such as Edward Snowden, Martin Luther King III, Geoffrey Hinton, Dr. Roberta Bondar and others.

Notably, the conference has made registration free for all students this year, expanding the reach of WAC. Katherine Ma and Ruhani Mainra, WAC Co-Chairs and students at Branksome Hall, noted that “this year’s theme, WAC to the Future, envisions a world shaped by innovative solutions and collective action to address pressing global challenges, creating future sustainable and equitable communities. Under this theme, WAC aims to engage a broader audience of students with renowned speakers in a day that ignites meaningful, action-oriented change. We are truly honoured to host an incredible list of speakers ranging from our closing keynote speaker, Dr. James Orbinski (Former President of Doctors Without Borders, 1999 Nobel Peace Prize), to Olympic athletes, social justice advocates, leading innovators and many more.”

Keynote Speakers:

Bill Weir: Bill Weir’s opening keynote will indeed be a presentation that will resonate with all attendees, given his engaging storytelling and focus on the implications of present and future environmental issues. Weir's keynote is anticipated to draw from his extensive experience in climate journalism and environmental advocacy. He is renowned for his work on CNN's The Wonder List with Bill Weir, where he explores unique cultures and environments facing significant change in our evolving world.



Keith Pelley: As the President & CEO of MLSE since April 2024, Keith Pelley brings decades of leadership experience in sports, media, and business. His career includes transformative roles as President of TSN and CEO of Rogers Media. Under his leadership, MLSE—home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, and more—continues to shape the intersection of sports, entertainment, and community impact. His keynote session will provide insights into leadership, dynamic management and innovative thinking.



Dr. James Orbinski: As a humanitarian advocate, a best-selling author, and a leading scholar in global health, Dr. Orbinski believes in actively engaging and shaping our world so that it is more just, fair and humane. As Former President of Doctors Without Borders, current Principal of Massey College and a leader in initiatives addressing neglected diseases and global health equity, Dr. Orbinski will share insights on the challenges of humanitarian aid and the future of global health leadership.

Adrian Mak and Darwin Li, students at Upper Canada College and two of the Co-Chairs of WAC, said they “are excited to lead such a passionate group of student volunteers in preparation for the 42nd WAC. With three keynote speakers and fifteen plenary speakers, this year’s lineup is aimed at inspiring global citizenship and nurturing thought-provoking discussions for all our attendees. We aim to provide a captivating experience for all attendees to learn about society’s complex global issues. As part of our vision to expand WAC’s reach, we have expanded our free attendance policy to include all attendees, with the goal of bringing a wide range of diverse perspectives to the conference.”



Media Opportunities

Interested media and press are invited to attend WAC throughout the day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Upper Canada College. Interview opportunities can be coordinated with speakers and other WAC participants. Press and media will have access to and can listen in on our keynotes or plenary speakers. This includes Bill Weir’s keynote from 9:15 to 10:00 am, Keith Pelley's keynote from 10:25 to 11:25 am, and Dr. Orbinski’s keynote from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Laidlaw Hall; however, please note that Dr. Orbinski will not be available for interviews. Interested media should contact Marnie Peters or Sarah Baumann (contacts below) for accreditation and further details.

World Affairs Conference Background and Resources

Since the 1980s, WAC has reached over 10,000 students from more than 80 schools and 35 countries—and gained formal recognition from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and City of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. A detailed schedule and list of speakers can be found on the WAC website. For more information, please visit the following:

● Website: https://worldaffairscon.org/

● LinkedIn: World Affairs Conference

● Instagram: @worldaffairscon

Attachments