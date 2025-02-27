Quanta 100x’s Accountants with AI-Powered Innovation; Secures $4.7M in Funding Led by Accel to Alleviate Pain of Legacy Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta , the next-generation accounting company powered by AI, today announced the general availability of its platform featuring an intuitive self-serve onboarding process that accomplishes in minutes what typically takes weeks with other solutions. Quanta also raised $4.7 million in seed funding led by Accel with participation from basecase, Comma Capital, Designer Fund, and Operator Collective, as well as prominent angel investors including Elad Gil. This round propels Quanta’s vision of eliminating all non-creative accounting work in order to empower businesses with financial clarity in real-time.

Software companies are on the leading edge of innovation. However, their accounting services have not kept pace. Many organizations face prolonged accounting close cycles, manual workflows, and delayed access to critical financial metrics — which often leaves business leaders to rely on stale or incomplete data that hinders timely decision-making. And other emerging accounting tools over recent years have not been able to utilize AI for automation that allows their business to successfully scale and serve customers' need for real-time insights.

“During my time as an engineer at Affirm, I built multiple financial systems of record — including its in-house accounting system — as the company scaled from 100 to 2,500 employees. I saw firsthand how far behind accounting software lagged,” said Helen Hastings, founder and CEO of Quanta. “The manual work required to produce data has resulted in a once-per-month reporting cadence that holds businesses back. Quanta’s vision is to automate all repetitive aspects of accounting, so finance teams need only focus on creative work: defining the business model, selecting the appropriate policies, and asking the right questions that will push their business forward. Quanta isn’t just an accounting firm; it’s an exponential upgrade to organizations’ financial operations.”

Quanta developed its own proprietary general ledger and granular subledgers, which, when integrated with its AI-powered engine, automates data population, validation, and interpretation. With this approach, Quanta alleviates the pain of traditional solutions and “100x’s” its accountants — delivering the fastest, most accurate, and easiest to work with service on the market.

“The accounting industry is at a critical juncture where new solutions are required to meet modern demands. AI breakthroughs and the consolidation of financial data in modern cloud services create a unique opportunity for innovation, and Quanta is perfectly positioned to harness it,” said Amit Kumar, partner at Accel. “Helen and the Quanta team are building a system that represents a radical departure from the status quo, delivering a new model of real-time delivery and unparalleled accuracy. I’m excited to join them on their journey to raise the bar for what modern businesses should expect from their accounting services.”

Quanta delivers:

Speed and real-time insights: Powered by proprietary accounting software, Quanta updates in real-time through integrations with customers’ banking systems and existing stack of financial tools including Brex, Gusto, Mercury, Ramp, Stripe, and more . This enables seamless onboarding and unmatched speed compared to competitors relying on manual processes and outsourced bookkeepers.

Powered by proprietary accounting software, Quanta updates in real-time through integrations with customers’ banking systems and existing stack of financial tools including Brex, Gusto, Mercury, Ramp, Stripe, and . This enables seamless onboarding and unmatched speed compared to competitors relying on manual processes and outsourced bookkeepers. Unparalleled accuracy: Quanta’s automated validation system ensures all accounting entries comply with each customer’s set policies, and is supported by 40+ daily checks and reconciliations to ensure balances match with source financial tools.

Quanta’s automated validation system ensures all accounting entries comply with each customer’s set policies, and is supported by 40+ daily checks and reconciliations to ensure balances match with source financial tools. Advanced revenue and accrual functionality : Native tools, including a Stripe integration and contract ingestion system that automates revenue recognition across multiple sources in addition to an accrual system that automatically builds schedules for prepaids and fixed assets. This provides business leaders with greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in financial reporting by providing more granular and contextual accounting while reducing manual effort and human error.

: Native tools, including a Stripe integration and contract ingestion system that automates revenue recognition across multiple sources in addition to an accrual system that automatically builds schedules for prepaids and fixed assets. This provides business leaders with greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in financial reporting by providing more granular and contextual accounting while reducing manual effort and human error. Highest quality human service: Each customer is paired with a dedicated financial expert via Slack, offering high-level strategic and creative guidance to drive key business decisions — only made possible due to the automation of routine bookkeeping tasks.

“Quanta is the fastest outsourced accounting service. The efficiency gains since partnering with Quanta have been remarkable. They've helped us reduce our closing time by 85%, giving us visibility into our business faster,” said Chris Burgner, Head of Finance & Analytics at Equals. “Now, any time we need to see financial performance, we trust Quanta’s platform reflects the most up-to-date, accurate information. Even more, it is a relief to have them as a thought partner to help lay the right foundation for the future in the ever-changing world of accounting requirements.”

Supporting Resources