Microbix Hosts Ontario Premier Doug Ford & Team

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a proudly Ontario Made life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, was pleased to host Government of Ontario candidates Premier Doug Ford (Etobicoke North riding) and local MPP Deepak Anand (Mississauga-Malton riding). During their site visit on the morning of February 27 — Ontario’s Provincial Election Day — our team had great conversations about how next-generation diagnostic tests can improve health outcomes for patients while also reducing healthcare costs.

Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, commented, “We are very pleased for Microbix to be recognized by candidates Premier Ford and MPP Anand as a leading Ontario-based life sciences company. Our team is developing and manufacturing innovative new products right here in Ontario that are exported and used worldwide to help ensure accurate diagnosis of diseases in a timely manner. It is a privilege to share our insights with senior government leaders in order to benefit Ontario’s economy, patients, and taxpayers.”

Microbix’s COO, Dr. Ken Hughes, also commented, “It is a great pleasure to host Premier Ford and his colleagues at our facilities in Mississauga, and to showcase our innovative, rapidly growing, and profitable manufacturing and export business in the life sciences. The Province of Ontario has been a great supporter of Microbix in recent years, with over C$ 2.0 million of grant funding from its Ontario Together Funds (OTF & OTF2). The success of these OTF initiatives helped lead to the development of many world-leading healthcare products, while ensuring that Microbix’s operations remain firmly rooted here in Ontario.”

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and sales now targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of this visit and its intentions or consequences, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining profitability and adequate working capital, or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

