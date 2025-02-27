Novo Nordisk A/S Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 25, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk" or the "Company") (NYSE: NVO) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 2, 2022 and December 19, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Novo Nordisk investors have until March 25, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Novo Nordisk and its subsidiaries research, develop, manufacture, and distribute pharmaceutical products.

The class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Novo Nordisk made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that:

The company misrepresented the reliability of its projected success for the Phase 3 CagriSema obesity study, "REDEFINE-1," while avoiding discussions about dosage tolerability.

Novo Nordisk’s optimistic claims that CagriSema would achieve at least 25% weight loss in REDEFINE-1 were unrealistic.

The study’s “flexible protocol” limited its ability to provide meaningful weight loss data on the tested dosage, suggesting that either tolerability issues forced patients to reduce dosages or that the selection process was rushed, enrolling patients who were not committed to achieving the 25% weight loss goal.



According to the complaint, on December 20, 2024, Novo Nordisk released headline results from the REDEFINE-1 trial, revealing that the flexible protocol allowed patients to adjust their dosing. The company reported that after 68 weeks, only 57.3% of CagriSema patients remained on the highest dose, compared to 82.5% for cagrilintide 2.4 mg and 70.2% for semaglutide 2.4 mg. Following this news, Novo Nordisk’s stock price dropped nearly 18%.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising