New Experience Columbus Campaign Invites Visitors to Spring Break in Ohio’s Capital

This spring, Experience Columbus is inviting visitors to skip the crowds and experience a refreshingly unique spring break in Ohio's capital. Named a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards and one of only five U.S. destinations on AFAR’s Where to Go in 2025 list, Columbus is home to stunning cherry blossoms, a nationally-acclaimed food scene and new experiences at the city’s top attractions. All of these amazing things will have you saying yes to Columbus this spring.



"Columbus is in full bloom in the spring, making it a beautiful time to visit, and this year is even more exciting with the national spotlight on our destination," said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “With three 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists and more than a dozen USA TODAY 10Best nominations across categories including Best Beer City, Best Zoo and Best Botanical Garden, Columbus is ready to be discovered. We can’t wait for visitors to explore, whether it's their first time or a return trip, and create lasting memories.”



Enjoy New Experiences at Top Attractions

This season, don’t miss COSI, recently named the best science museum in the nation by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the fifth time, along with earning the No. 3 spot for the best planetarium. Prepare to journey to a galaxy far, far away as COSI presents Unofficial Galaxies, a world-class exhibition showcasing one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia. Opening May 10, this highly anticipated exhibition will run until Sept. 1, and features over 150 artifacts, including iconic characters, full-scale starships and costumes, offering a rare opportunity to explore the cultural and artistic impact of the Star Wars universe.



Then head to the newly opened Gamegrounds, a carnival-inspired gaming experience from the creators of Otherworld. This high-energy, immersive attraction features 12 unique games for two to six players, including skill games, physical challenges and mental puzzles, with 75 minutes of unlimited play. Enjoy carnival-inspired food and drinks, track your progress with RFID wristbands and climb the leaderboard for a chance to win prizes like plushies, apparel and more. It’s an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Take in Beautiful Blooms Across the City

Experience Columbus’ botanical beauty, from the scenic Scioto Mile, ranked a top 10 riverwalk in the country by USA TODAY, to the vibrant cherry blossoms at Franklin Park. From March 24 to April 15, more than 100 cherry trees will be in bloom, culminating in the fourth annual Greater Columbus Cherry Blossom Festival. The celebration features food trucks, entertainment, exhibits and cultural displays. Stop by Law Bird in April for a special pop-up featuring Japanese spirits and flavors in celebration of cherry blossom season.



Nearby, immerse yourself in Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ annual Blooms & Butterflies event, where you can admire tropical blooms and interact with hundreds of butterflies through July 6. As spring transitions to summer, take a stroll through the 13-acre Columbus Park of Roses, one of the largest public rose gardens in the U.S., featuring more than 7,500 rose specimens and an accredited arboretum.



See What's Behind the Buzz

Want to learn more about the people, places and experiences that make Columbus unique? Through our new series, Behind the Buzz, you can do just that. From the three-time MLS Cup-winning Columbus Crew to the Worthington Farmers Market and Columbus Food Adventures, both named the best in the nation by USA TODAY readers, the series highlights the city's unique culture and offers insiders’ perspective. Stay tuned for more Behind the Buzz posts throughout the spring.



For even more insider access, tune into the newest season of the yes, Columbus podcast to hear from local community leaders, including the city’s top chefs, business owners, artists and more. Whether it's fashion, food, innovation or sports, the yes, Columbus podcast brings inspiring stories and exclusive insights that show how all these things can truly exist in one place.



Explore Columbus Like a Pro with Experience Trails and Passes

Want to explore Columbus like a local? Take advantage of Experience Columbus’ free experiential trails and passes, including the relaunch of the Columbus Live Music Trail and Columbus Distillery Trail on April 1, and the Columbus Outdoor Trails Pass on April 26. These trails offer the perfect guide to discovering the best live music, local spirits and outdoor adventures. From hiking, biking, and paddling to sipping your way through local distilleries, you’ll enjoy special itineraries, check-in rewards and the chance to earn local gift cards and exclusive items like T-shirts and discounts along the way. New stops or updates include redesigned T-shirts for both the Columbus Distillery Trail and Columbus Live Music Trail, a new digital redemption process for the Simple Times mixer prize and refreshed community itineraries for the Columbus Outdoor Trails Pass.



To learn more about why you should say yes to a spring break in Columbus, visit www.experiencecolumbus.com/springbreak.



About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, one of the top places to go in 2025 according to AFAR and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus. Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District — where four professional sports teams live on one street — Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 14th largest city in the country and Ohio’s capital by visiting www.ExperienceColumbus.com and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.

