Root, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced its participation in the 2025 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2025, in Naples, Florida.

Matt LaMalva, Root’s Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will join the Insurtech Panel on Monday, March 3, at 4:15 p.m. ET. He will speak alongside Ben Rose, Co-Founder and President of Supercede, in a discussion moderated by Tommy McJoynt, Director of Equity Research at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW). The panel will explore key trends shaping the Insurtech landscape and the evolving role of technology in the insurance sector.

The AIFA Conference is a premier gathering for leaders across the property & casualty insurance, life insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage industries, to discuss key issues, challenges, and opportunities in the insurance space.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



