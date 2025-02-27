Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2025.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights
- Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $353 million, up $20 million over prior year
- Gross margin achieved 28.9%, up 120 basis points over prior year
- Adjusted gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 29.2% from prior year
- Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was breakeven
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.31
- Drove sequential revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement in both AAG and PVG segments
- Bike revenues grew 8.3% over prior year
- Working capital improvements generated $63 million in debt paydown
- Cost reduction initiatives underway and progressing in line with expectations
Management Commentary
Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered on our financial commitments with sales and earnings per share in line with our guidance. Our end markets remain uneven and challenging to navigate, and we expect that backdrop to continue as we move into 2025. Given the market instability, we remain focused on the more controllable elements of the business through operational improvements and strategic cost management initiatives. Our decisive actions to improve working capital, strengthen OE partnerships and dealer relationships, and streamline operations are beginning to yield results demonstrated by sequential EBITDA margin improvements in our PVG and AAG segments and in our balance sheet. Combined, these actions improved cash generation allowing us to pay down our debt balance by $63 million in the fourth quarter. Our broader cost and operational initiatives are progressing well, with benefits beginning to flow through toward our $25 million target. As we navigate through uneven end market conditions in 2025, we are committed to delivering improvements in both EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation through our focus on operational excellence and network optimization.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $352.8 million, an increase of 6.1%, as compared to net sales of $332.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase reflects a $31.1 million or 33.3% increase in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”), partially offset by a $8.6 million or 7.1% decrease in Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) and a $2.2 million or 1.8% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”). The increase in SSG net sales from $93.4 million to $124.5 million is primarily related to the inclusion of a full-quarter net sales of $41.5 million from Marucci, which we acquired in November 2023, compared to net sales of $16.8 million included in prior year, and a $6.4 million increase in bike sales. Although bike sales improved compared to prior year, the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand remain headwinds. The decrease in AAG net sales from $120.8 million to $112.2 million in the prior year period was driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix, chassis availability, higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers, and higher inventory levels at dealerships; however, the segment generated growth of 11.9% on a sequential basis from third quarter reflecting the Company’s strategic initiatives to improve performance. The decrease in PVG net sales from $118.3 million to $116.2 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in power sports and automotive because of higher interest rates and higher inventory levels.
Gross margin was 28.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a 120-basis point increase from gross margin of 27.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup from the Marucci acquisition in prior year, which was fully recognized by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and did not impact the current year’s fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, increased 20 basis points to 29.2% from the same prior fiscal year period.
Total operating expenses were $90.6 million, or 25.7% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $81.0 million, or 24.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $9.6 million primarily driven by the recognition of a full quarter of Marucci operating expenses following the November 2023 acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in other acquisition and integration-related expenses. Adjusted operating expenses were $76.4 million, or 21.7% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $68.5 million, or 20.6% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Tax benefit was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to tax benefit of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in the Company’s income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income.
Net loss attributable to FOX stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to net income attributable to FOX stockholder of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.00, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $12.8 million, or $0.31 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.48 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $40.4 million, compared to $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 11.5%, compared to 11.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Fiscal 2024 Results
Net sales for the year ended January 3, 2025, were $1,393.9 million, a decrease of 4.8% compared to fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $129.6 million or 23.5% decrease in AAG net sales and a $62.5 million or 11.9% decrease in PVG net sales, partially offset by a $121.9 million or 31.3% increase in SSG net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $551.1 million to $421.5 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix, chassis availability, higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers, and higher inventory level at dealerships. The decrease in PVG net sales from $523.9 million to $461.4 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in power sports and automotive because of higher interest rates and higher inventory levels. The increase in SSG sales from $389.2 million to $511.1 million is related to the inclusion of a full-year net sales from Marucci, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales which reflects the industry’s ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end-consumer demand.
Gross margin was 30.4% in fiscal year 2024, a 130-basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 31.7% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in gross margin for the fiscal year 2024 was primarily driven by shifts in our product line mix and operating leverage on lower volume. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of the amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, was 30.8% in fiscal year 2024, a 200-basis point decrease, compared to 32.8% in the fiscal year 2023.
Total operating expenses were $365.9 million, or 26.3% of net sales, for fiscal year 2024, compared to $304.7 million, or 20.8% of net sales in fiscal year 2023. Operating expenses increased by $61.2 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $78.7 million, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $310.9 million, or 22.3% of net sales in fiscal year 2024, compared to $268.1 million, or 18.3% of net sales, in the prior fiscal year.
Net income attributable to FOX stockholders in fiscal year 2024 was $6.6 million, compared to $120.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 was $0.16, compared to $2.85 in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in fiscal year 2024 was $55.4 million, or $1.33 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $167.5 million, or $3.95 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $167.0 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $261.0 million in fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease to 12.0% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 17.8% in fiscal year 2023.
Reconciliations to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet Summary
As of January 3, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $71.7 million, compared to $83.6 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory was $404.7 million as of January 3, 2025, compared to $371.8 million as of December 29, 2023. As of January 3, 2025, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $165.8 million and $144.1 million, respectively, compared to $171.1 million and $104.2 million, respectively, as of December 29, 2023. Prepaids and other current assets were $85.4 million as of January 3, 2025, compared to $141.5 million as of December 29, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was driven by the Marzocchi acquisition, debt payments, and capital expenditures, partially offset by a decrease in prepaids and other current assets driven by lower chassis deposits due to inventory optimization efforts. Inventory increased by $32.9 million driven by higher raw materials and finished goods due to an imbalance in expected versus fulfilled orders and an intentional build of high moving stocking units in our aftermarket businesses to fulfill demand during the holiday selling period. The change in accounts receivable is due to higher sales in fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2025 compared to fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2023. The change in accounts payable reflects the timing of vendor payments. Total debt was $705.1 million as of January 3, 2025, an improvement of $38.4 million compared to $743.5 million in the prior year period ended December 29, 2023, and a $63.3 million improvement versus third quarter ended September 27, 2024. Working capital improvements, especially the reduction in chassis prepayments, drove debt paydown as we continue to focus on generating free cash flow to reduce debt and interest expense.
Fiscal 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects net sales in the range of $320 million to $350 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.12 to $0.32.
For the fiscal year 2025, the Company expects net sales in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.485 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.60 to $2.60, and a full year adjusted tax rate in the range of 15% to 18%.
Guidance does not include any effects from the ongoing tariff developments. Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Conference Call & Webcast
The Company will hold an investor conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call dial-in number for North America listeners is (800) 579-2543, and international listeners may dial (785) 424-1789; the conference ID is FOXFQ424 or 36937424. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.ridefox.com. The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on the Company’s website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States (“U.S.”), FOX is including in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted operating expense,” “adjusted operating expense margin”, “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per diluted share,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups and cost of good sold associated with organizational restructuring. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and certain strategic transformation costs. FOX defines adjusted operating expense margin as adjusted operating expense divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to FOX stockholders adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, all net of applicable tax. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes or tax benefits, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, litigation and settlement related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Amounts related to non-controlling interest are excluded from all adjusting items.
FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional insight on the Company’s operating performance and trends, as well as to supplement their understanding of the results of our core operations. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating expense margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.
|FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|As of
|As of
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|71,674
|$
|83,642
|Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $1,848 and $1,158, respectively)
|165,827
|171,060
|Inventory
|404,736
|371,841
|Prepaids and other current assets
|85,443
|141,512
|Total current assets
|727,680
|768,055
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|246,393
|237,192
|Lease right-of-use assets
|104,019
|84,317
|Deferred tax assets, net
|44,364
|21,297
|Goodwill
|639,505
|636,565
|Trademarks and brands, net
|264,126
|273,293
|Customer and distributor relationships, net
|161,585
|184,269
|Core technologies, net
|23,154
|25,785
|Other assets
|21,484
|11,525
|Total assets
|$
|2,232,310
|$
|2,242,298
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|144,067
|$
|104,150
|Accrued expenses
|91,427
|103,400
|Current portion of long-term debt
|24,286
|14,286
|Total current liabilities
|259,780
|221,836
|Revolver
|153,000
|370,000
|Term Loans, less current portion
|527,775
|359,242
|Other liabilities
|90,611
|69,459
|Total liabilities
|1,031,166
|1,020,537
|Non-controlling interest
|(38
|)
|—
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 42,574 shares issued and 41,684 outstanding as of January 3, 2025; 42,844 shares issued and 41,954 outstanding as of December 29, 2023
|42
|42
|Additional paid-in capital
|339,266
|348,346
|Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023
|(13,754
|)
|(13,754
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|224
|9,041
|Retained earnings
|875,404
|878,086
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,201,182
|1,221,761
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,232,310
|$
|2,242,298
|FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Net sales
|$
|352,837
|$
|332,495
|$
|1,393,921
|$
|1,464,178
|Cost of sales
|250,861
|240,234
|970,345
|999,366
|Gross profit
|101,976
|92,261
|423,576
|464,812
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|33,038
|34,890
|139,857
|124,582
|Sales and marketing
|31,379
|25,787
|121,207
|100,451
|Research and development
|14,983
|13,805
|60,314
|53,179
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|11,173
|6,527
|44,528
|26,509
|Total operating expenses
|90,573
|81,009
|365,906
|304,721
|Income from operations
|11,403
|11,252
|57,670
|160,091
|Interest expense
|13,520
|7,915
|54,942
|19,320
|Other expense, net
|2,174
|2,426
|1,716
|2,108
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(4,291
|)
|911
|1,012
|138,663
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(4,112
|)
|(3,140
|)
|(5,500
|)
|17,817
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(179
|)
|$
|4,051
|$
|6,512
|$
|120,846
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(38
|)
|—
|(38
|)
|—
|Net (loss) income attributable to FOX stockholders
|$
|(141
|)
|$
|4,051
|$
|6,550
|$
|120,846
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.16
|$
|2.86
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.16
|$
|2.85
|Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share:
|Basic
|41,699
|42,169
|41,681
|42,305
|Diluted
|41,699
|42,242
|41,717
|42,432
|FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|6,512
|$
|120,846
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|83,566
|58,603
|Provision for inventory reserve
|5,631
|6,184
|Stock-based compensation
|9,606
|16,465
|Amortization of acquired inventory step-up
|4,485
|13,008
|Amortization of loan fees
|3,748
|905
|Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements
|(4,334
|)
|(4,252
|)
|Proceeds from interest rate swap settlements
|4,026
|2,522
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|341
|1,492
|Deferred taxes
|(23,310
|)
|(7,867
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|10,372
|64,527
|Inventory
|(26,503
|)
|31,613
|Income taxes
|(11,168
|)
|(19,094
|)
|Prepaids and other assets
|48,463
|(40,702
|)
|Accounts payable
|23,234
|(44,029
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(2,837
|)
|(21,478
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|131,832
|178,743
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(25,785
|)
|(701,112
|)
|Acquisition foreign exchange hedge settlement
|(1,118
|)
|—
|Acquisition of other assets, net of cash acquired
|(5,344
|)
|(2,432
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(44,040
|)
|(46,852
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(76,287
|)
|(750,396
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from revolver
|189,000
|400,000
|Payments on revolver
|(406,000
|)
|(230,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|200,000
|393,528
|Repayment of term debt
|(19,286
|)
|(20,000
|)
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|(25,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Repurchases from stock compensation program, net
|(2,608
|)
|(6,195
|)
|Deferred debt issuance/modification costs
|(3,434
|)
|(3,354
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(67,328
|)
|508,979
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(185
|)
|1,066
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(11,968
|)
|(61,608
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
|83,642
|145,250
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
|$
|71,674
|$
|83,642
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to FOX stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to FOX stockholders
|$
|(141
|)
|$
|4,051
|$
|6,550
|$
|120,846
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|11,173
|6,527
|44,528
|26,509
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|1,103
|433
|4,329
|2,724
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1)
|1,962
|7,494
|8,054
|19,214
|Organizational restructuring expenses (2)
|2,019
|2,178
|3,262
|4,027
|Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure
|—
|1,027
|—
|1,027
|Strategic transformation costs (3)
|169
|—
|1,689
|—
|Tax impacts of reconciling items above
|(3,449
|)
|(1,421
|)
|(12,991
|)
|(6,874
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|12,836
|$
|20,289
|$
|55,421
|$
|167,473
|Adjusted EPS
|Basic
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.33
|$
|3.96
|Diluted
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.33
|$
|3.95
|Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS
|Basic
|41,699
|42,169
|41,681
|42,305
|Diluted
|41,710
|42,242
|41,717
|42,432
(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to acquire and integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Acquisition related costs and expenses
|$
|1,962
|$
|4,389
|$
|3,569
|$
|6,206
|Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization
|—
|3,105
|4,485
|13,008
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses
|$
|1,962
|$
|7,494
|$
|8,054
|$
|19,214
(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.
(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND
NET INCOME MARGIN TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and a reconciliation of net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Net sales
|Powered Vehicles Group
|$
|116,159
|$
|118,344
|$
|461,403
|$
|523,862
|Aftermarket Applications Group
|112,189
|120,752
|421,453
|551,143
|Specialty Sports Group
|124,489
|93,399
|511,065
|389,173
|Net sales
|$
|352,837
|$
|332,495
|$
|1,393,921
|$
|1,464,178
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(179
|)
|$
|4,051
|$
|6,512
|$
|120,846
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(4,112
|)
|(3,140
|)
|(5,500
|)
|17,817
|Depreciation and amortization
|21,867
|15,083
|83,566
|58,603
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|3,032
|2,423
|9,606
|16,465
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|1,103
|433
|4,329
|2,724
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1)
|1,962
|7,494
|8,054
|19,214
|Organizational restructuring expenses (2)
|2,019
|2,104
|3,218
|3,952
|Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure
|—
|1,027
|—
|1,027
|Strategic transformation costs (3)
|169
|—
|1,689
|—
|Interest and other expense, net
|14,575
|9,313
|55,539
|20,400
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|40,436
|$
|38,788
|$
|167,013
|$
|261,048
|Net income margin
|(0.1)
|%
|1.2
|%
|0.5
|%
|8.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|11.5
|%
|11.7
|%
|12.0
|%
|17.8
|%
|Powered Vehicles Group
|$
|13,101
|$
|11,234
|$
|53,819
|$
|79,159
|Aftermarket Applications Group
|13,325
|20,798
|51,745
|126,784
|Specialty Sports Group
|28,019
|22,100
|117,811
|117,766
|Unallocated corporate expenses
|(14,009
|)
|(15,344
|)
|(56,362
|)
|(62,661
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|40,436
|$
|38,788
|$
|167,013
|$
|261,048
(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Acquisition related costs and expenses
|$
|1,962
|$
|4,389
|$
|3,569
|$
|6,206
|Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization
|—
|3,105
|4,485
|13,008
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses
|$
|1,962
|$
|7,494
|$
|8,054
|$
|19,214
(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, excluding $44 in stock-based compensation for the twelve-month period ended January 3, 2025 and $75 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023. For the three and twelve month periods ended January 3, 2025, $1,125 and $1,243 are classified as cost of sales, and $894 and $1,975 are classified as operating expense, respectively. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023, $1,016 and $2,865 are classified as cost of sales, and $1,087 is classified as operating expense, respectively.
(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND
CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Net sales
|$
|352,837
|$
|332,495
|$
|1,393,921
|$
|1,464,178
|Gross profit
|$
|101,976
|$
|92,261
|$
|423,576
|$
|464,812
|Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup
|—
|3,105
|4,485
|13,008
|Organizational restructuring expenses (1)
|1,125
|1,016
|1,243
|2,865
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|103,101
|$
|96,382
|$
|429,304
|$
|480,685
|Gross Margin
|28.9
|%
|27.7
|%
|30.4
|%
|31.7
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|29.2
|%
|29.0
|%
|30.8
|%
|32.8
|%
(1) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE MARGIN
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense margin and adjusted operating expense margin (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|January 3, 2025
|December 29, 2023
|Net sales
|$
|352,837
|$
|332,495
|$
|1,393,921
|$
|1,464,178
|Operating expense
|$
|90,573
|$
|81,009
|$
|365,906
|$
|304,721
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|(11,173
|)
|(6,527
|)
|(44,528
|)
|(26,509
|)
|Litigation and settlement-related expenses
|(1,103
|)
|(433
|)
|(4,329
|)
|(2,724
|)
|Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1)
|(844
|)
|(4,389
|)
|(2,451
|)
|(6,206
|)
|Organizational restructuring expenses (2)
|(894
|)
|(1,162
|)
|(2,019
|)
|(1,162
|)
|Strategic transformation costs (3)
|(169
|)
|—
|(1,689
|)
|—
|Adjusted operating expense
|$
|76,390
|$
|68,498
|$
|310,890
|$
|268,120
|Operating expense margin
|25.7
|%
|24.4
|%
|26.3
|%
|20.8
|%
|Adjusted operating expense margin
|21.7
|%
|20.6
|%
|22.3
|%
|18.3
|%
(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.
(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.
(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.
