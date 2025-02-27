Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $353 million , up $20 million over prior year

Gross margin achieved 28.9% , up 120 basis points over prior year

Adjusted gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 29.2% from prior year

Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was breakeven

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.31

Drove sequential revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement in both AAG and PVG segments

Bike revenues grew 8.3% over prior year

Working capital improvements generated $63 million in debt paydown

Cost reduction initiatives underway and progressing in line with expectations

Management Commentary

Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered on our financial commitments with sales and earnings per share in line with our guidance. Our end markets remain uneven and challenging to navigate, and we expect that backdrop to continue as we move into 2025. Given the market instability, we remain focused on the more controllable elements of the business through operational improvements and strategic cost management initiatives. Our decisive actions to improve working capital, strengthen OE partnerships and dealer relationships, and streamline operations are beginning to yield results demonstrated by sequential EBITDA margin improvements in our PVG and AAG segments and in our balance sheet. Combined, these actions improved cash generation allowing us to pay down our debt balance by $63 million in the fourth quarter. Our broader cost and operational initiatives are progressing well, with benefits beginning to flow through toward our $25 million target. As we navigate through uneven end market conditions in 2025, we are committed to delivering improvements in both EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation through our focus on operational excellence and network optimization.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $352.8 million, an increase of 6.1%, as compared to net sales of $332.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase reflects a $31.1 million or 33.3% increase in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”), partially offset by a $8.6 million or 7.1% decrease in Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) and a $2.2 million or 1.8% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”). The increase in SSG net sales from $93.4 million to $124.5 million is primarily related to the inclusion of a full-quarter net sales of $41.5 million from Marucci, which we acquired in November 2023, compared to net sales of $16.8 million included in prior year, and a $6.4 million increase in bike sales. Although bike sales improved compared to prior year, the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand remain headwinds. The decrease in AAG net sales from $120.8 million to $112.2 million in the prior year period was driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix, chassis availability, higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers, and higher inventory levels at dealerships; however, the segment generated growth of 11.9% on a sequential basis from third quarter reflecting the Company’s strategic initiatives to improve performance. The decrease in PVG net sales from $118.3 million to $116.2 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in power sports and automotive because of higher interest rates and higher inventory levels.

Gross margin was 28.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a 120-basis point increase from gross margin of 27.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup from the Marucci acquisition in prior year, which was fully recognized by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and did not impact the current year’s fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, increased 20 basis points to 29.2% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $90.6 million, or 25.7% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $81.0 million, or 24.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $9.6 million primarily driven by the recognition of a full quarter of Marucci operating expenses following the November 2023 acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in other acquisition and integration-related expenses. Adjusted operating expenses were $76.4 million, or 21.7% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $68.5 million, or 20.6% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Tax benefit was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to tax benefit of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in the Company’s income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Net loss attributable to FOX stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to net income attributable to FOX stockholder of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.00, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $12.8 million, or $0.31 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.48 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $40.4 million, compared to $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 11.5%, compared to 11.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the year ended January 3, 2025, were $1,393.9 million, a decrease of 4.8% compared to fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $129.6 million or 23.5% decrease in AAG net sales and a $62.5 million or 11.9% decrease in PVG net sales, partially offset by a $121.9 million or 31.3% increase in SSG net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $551.1 million to $421.5 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix, chassis availability, higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers, and higher inventory level at dealerships. The decrease in PVG net sales from $523.9 million to $461.4 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in power sports and automotive because of higher interest rates and higher inventory levels. The increase in SSG sales from $389.2 million to $511.1 million is related to the inclusion of a full-year net sales from Marucci, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales which reflects the industry’s ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end-consumer demand.

Gross margin was 30.4% in fiscal year 2024, a 130-basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 31.7% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in gross margin for the fiscal year 2024 was primarily driven by shifts in our product line mix and operating leverage on lower volume. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of the amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, was 30.8% in fiscal year 2024, a 200-basis point decrease, compared to 32.8% in the fiscal year 2023.

Total operating expenses were $365.9 million, or 26.3% of net sales, for fiscal year 2024, compared to $304.7 million, or 20.8% of net sales in fiscal year 2023. Operating expenses increased by $61.2 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $78.7 million, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $310.9 million, or 22.3% of net sales in fiscal year 2024, compared to $268.1 million, or 18.3% of net sales, in the prior fiscal year.

Net income attributable to FOX stockholders in fiscal year 2024 was $6.6 million, compared to $120.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 was $0.16, compared to $2.85 in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in fiscal year 2024 was $55.4 million, or $1.33 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $167.5 million, or $3.95 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $167.0 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $261.0 million in fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease to 12.0% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 17.8% in fiscal year 2023.

Reconciliations to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of January 3, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $71.7 million, compared to $83.6 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory was $404.7 million as of January 3, 2025, compared to $371.8 million as of December 29, 2023. As of January 3, 2025, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $165.8 million and $144.1 million, respectively, compared to $171.1 million and $104.2 million, respectively, as of December 29, 2023. Prepaids and other current assets were $85.4 million as of January 3, 2025, compared to $141.5 million as of December 29, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was driven by the Marzocchi acquisition, debt payments, and capital expenditures, partially offset by a decrease in prepaids and other current assets driven by lower chassis deposits due to inventory optimization efforts. Inventory increased by $32.9 million driven by higher raw materials and finished goods due to an imbalance in expected versus fulfilled orders and an intentional build of high moving stocking units in our aftermarket businesses to fulfill demand during the holiday selling period. The change in accounts receivable is due to higher sales in fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2025 compared to fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2023. The change in accounts payable reflects the timing of vendor payments. Total debt was $705.1 million as of January 3, 2025, an improvement of $38.4 million compared to $743.5 million in the prior year period ended December 29, 2023, and a $63.3 million improvement versus third quarter ended September 27, 2024. Working capital improvements, especially the reduction in chassis prepayments, drove debt paydown as we continue to focus on generating free cash flow to reduce debt and interest expense.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects net sales in the range of $320 million to $350 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.12 to $0.32.

For the fiscal year 2025, the Company expects net sales in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.485 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.60 to $2.60, and a full year adjusted tax rate in the range of 15% to 18%.

Guidance does not include any effects from the ongoing tariff developments. Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States (“U.S.”), FOX is including in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted operating expense,” “adjusted operating expense margin”, “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per diluted share,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups and cost of good sold associated with organizational restructuring. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and certain strategic transformation costs. FOX defines adjusted operating expense margin as adjusted operating expense divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to FOX stockholders adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, all net of applicable tax. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes or tax benefits, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, litigation and settlement related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Amounts related to non-controlling interest are excluded from all adjusting items.

FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional insight on the Company’s operating performance and trends, as well as to supplement their understanding of the results of our core operations. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating expense margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) As of As of January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,674 $ 83,642 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $1,848 and $1,158, respectively) 165,827 171,060 Inventory 404,736 371,841 Prepaids and other current assets 85,443 141,512 Total current assets 727,680 768,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 246,393 237,192 Lease right-of-use assets 104,019 84,317 Deferred tax assets, net 44,364 21,297 Goodwill 639,505 636,565 Trademarks and brands, net 264,126 273,293 Customer and distributor relationships, net 161,585 184,269 Core technologies, net 23,154 25,785 Other assets 21,484 11,525 Total assets $ 2,232,310 $ 2,242,298 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 144,067 $ 104,150 Accrued expenses 91,427 103,400 Current portion of long-term debt 24,286 14,286 Total current liabilities 259,780 221,836 Revolver 153,000 370,000 Term Loans, less current portion 527,775 359,242 Other liabilities 90,611 69,459 Total liabilities 1,031,166 1,020,537 Non-controlling interest (38 ) — Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 42,574 shares issued and 41,684 outstanding as of January 3, 2025; 42,844 shares issued and 41,954 outstanding as of December 29, 2023 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 339,266 348,346 Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023 (13,754 ) (13,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 224 9,041 Retained earnings 875,404 878,086 Total stockholders’ equity 1,201,182 1,221,761 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,232,310 $ 2,242,298





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Net sales $ 352,837 $ 332,495 $ 1,393,921 $ 1,464,178 Cost of sales 250,861 240,234 970,345 999,366 Gross profit 101,976 92,261 423,576 464,812 Operating expenses: General and administrative 33,038 34,890 139,857 124,582 Sales and marketing 31,379 25,787 121,207 100,451 Research and development 14,983 13,805 60,314 53,179 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,173 6,527 44,528 26,509 Total operating expenses 90,573 81,009 365,906 304,721 Income from operations 11,403 11,252 57,670 160,091 Interest expense 13,520 7,915 54,942 19,320 Other expense, net 2,174 2,426 1,716 2,108 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,291 ) 911 1,012 138,663 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,112 ) (3,140 ) (5,500 ) 17,817 Net (loss) income $ (179 ) $ 4,051 $ 6,512 $ 120,846 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (38 ) — (38 ) — Net (loss) income attributable to FOX stockholders $ (141 ) $ 4,051 $ 6,550 $ 120,846 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 2.85 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 41,699 42,169 41,681 42,305 Diluted 41,699 42,242 41,717 42,432





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,512 $ 120,846 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,566 58,603 Provision for inventory reserve 5,631 6,184 Stock-based compensation 9,606 16,465 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 4,485 13,008 Amortization of loan fees 3,748 905 Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements (4,334 ) (4,252 ) Proceeds from interest rate swap settlements

4,026 2,522 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 341 1,492 Deferred taxes (23,310 ) (7,867 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 10,372 64,527 Inventory (26,503 ) 31,613 Income taxes (11,168 ) (19,094 ) Prepaids and other assets 48,463 (40,702 ) Accounts payable 23,234 (44,029 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,837 ) (21,478 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 131,832 178,743 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (25,785 ) (701,112 ) Acquisition foreign exchange hedge settlement (1,118 ) — Acquisition of other assets, net of cash acquired (5,344 ) (2,432 ) Purchases of property and equipment (44,040 ) (46,852 ) Net cash used in investing activities (76,287 ) (750,396 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolver 189,000 400,000 Payments on revolver (406,000 ) (230,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 200,000 393,528 Repayment of term debt (19,286 ) (20,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Repurchases from stock compensation program, net (2,608 ) (6,195 ) Deferred debt issuance/modification costs (3,434 ) (3,354 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (67,328 ) 508,979 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (185 ) 1,066 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,968 ) (61,608 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 83,642 145,250 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 71,674 $ 83,642





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to FOX stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to FOX stockholders $ (141 ) $ 4,051 $ 6,550 $ 120,846 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,173 6,527 44,528 26,509 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 1,103 433 4,329 2,724 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 1,962 7,494 8,054 19,214 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 2,019 2,178 3,262 4,027 Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure — 1,027 — 1,027 Strategic transformation costs (3) 169 — 1,689 — Tax impacts of reconciling items above (3,449 ) (1,421 ) (12,991 ) (6,874 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,836 $ 20,289 $ 55,421 $ 167,473 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 1.33 $ 3.96 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 1.33 $ 3.95 Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS Basic 41,699 42,169 41,681 42,305 Diluted 41,710 42,242 41,717 42,432

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to acquire and integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 1,962 $ 4,389 $ 3,569 $ 6,206 Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization — 3,105 4,485 13,008 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 1,962 $ 7,494 $ 8,054 $ 19,214

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.



FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND

NET INCOME MARGIN TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and a reconciliation of net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Net sales Powered Vehicles Group $ 116,159 $ 118,344 $ 461,403 $ 523,862 Aftermarket Applications Group 112,189 120,752 421,453 551,143 Specialty Sports Group 124,489 93,399 511,065 389,173 Net sales $ 352,837 $ 332,495 $ 1,393,921 $ 1,464,178 Net (loss) income $ (179 ) $ 4,051 $ 6,512 $ 120,846 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,112 ) (3,140 ) (5,500 ) 17,817 Depreciation and amortization 21,867 15,083 83,566 58,603 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3,032 2,423 9,606 16,465 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 1,103 433 4,329 2,724 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 1,962 7,494 8,054 19,214 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 2,019 2,104 3,218 3,952 Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure — 1,027 — 1,027 Strategic transformation costs (3) 169 — 1,689 — Interest and other expense, net 14,575 9,313 55,539 20,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,436 $ 38,788 $ 167,013 $ 261,048 Net income margin (0.1) % 1.2 % 0.5 % 8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.5 % 11.7 % 12.0 % 17.8 % Powered Vehicles Group $ 13,101 $ 11,234 $ 53,819 $ 79,159 Aftermarket Applications Group 13,325 20,798 51,745 126,784 Specialty Sports Group 28,019 22,100 117,811 117,766 Unallocated corporate expenses (14,009 ) (15,344 ) (56,362 ) (62,661 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,436 $ 38,788 $ 167,013 $ 261,048

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 1,962 $ 4,389 $ 3,569 $ 6,206 Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization — 3,105 4,485 13,008 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 1,962 $ 7,494 $ 8,054 $ 19,214

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, excluding $44 in stock-based compensation for the twelve-month period ended January 3, 2025 and $75 for the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023. For the three and twelve month periods ended January 3, 2025, $1,125 and $1,243 are classified as cost of sales, and $894 and $1,975 are classified as operating expense, respectively. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023, $1,016 and $2,865 are classified as cost of sales, and $1,087 is classified as operating expense, respectively.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.



FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Net sales $ 352,837 $ 332,495 $ 1,393,921 $ 1,464,178 Gross profit $ 101,976 $ 92,261 $ 423,576 $ 464,812 Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup — 3,105 4,485 13,008 Organizational restructuring expenses (1) 1,125 1,016 1,243 2,865 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 103,101 $ 96,382 $ 429,304 $ 480,685 Gross Margin 28.9 % 27.7 % 30.4 % 31.7 % Adjusted Gross Margin 29.2 % 29.0 % 30.8 % 32.8 %

(1) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.



FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE MARGIN

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense margin and adjusted operating expense margin (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and twelve months ended January 3, 2025 and December 29, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the year ended January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 January 3, 2025 December 29, 2023 Net sales $ 352,837 $ 332,495 $ 1,393,921 $ 1,464,178 Operating expense $ 90,573 $ 81,009 $ 365,906 $ 304,721 Amortization of purchased intangibles (11,173 ) (6,527 ) (44,528 ) (26,509 ) Litigation and settlement-related expenses (1,103 ) (433 ) (4,329 ) (2,724 ) Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) (844 ) (4,389 ) (2,451 ) (6,206 ) Organizational restructuring expenses (2) (894 ) (1,162 ) (2,019 ) (1,162 ) Strategic transformation costs (3) (169 ) — (1,689 ) — Adjusted operating expense $ 76,390 $ 68,498 $ 310,890 $ 268,120 Operating expense margin 25.7 % 24.4 % 26.3 % 20.8 % Adjusted operating expense margin 21.7 % 20.6 % 22.3 % 18.3 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.



