American Coastal Insurance Corporation Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 5:00 P.M. ET on February 27, 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: ACIC) ("ACIC" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

($ in thousands, except for per share data)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Gross premiums written $ 140,739 $ 128,260 9.7 % $ 647,805 $ 635,709 1.9 % Gross premiums earned 162,710 159,094 2.3 638,608 604,683 5.6 Net premiums earned 73,492 49,141 49.6 273,990 262,060 4.6 Total revenue 79,267 51,251 54.7 296,657 264,400 12.2 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 5,868 17,380 (66.2 ) 76,319 85,204 (10.4 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (922 ) (3,096 ) 70.2 (601 ) 224,707 NM Consolidated net income $ 4,946 $ 14,284 (65.4 )% $ 75,718 $ 309,911 NM Net income available to ACIC stockholders per diluted share Continuing Operations $ 0.12 $ 0.38 (68.4 )% $ 1.55 $ 1.92 (19.3 )% Discontinued Operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) 71.4 (0.01 ) 5.06 NM Total $ 0.10 $ 0.31 (67.7 )% $ 1.54 $ 6.98 NM Reconciliation of net income to core income: Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets and goodwill impairment $ 608 $ 811 (25.0 )% $ 2,639 $ 3,247 (18.7 )% Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (922 ) (3,096 ) 70.2 (601 ) 224,707 NM Less: Net realized losses on investment portfolio — (2 ) NM (124 ) (6,789 ) 98.2 Less: Unrealized gains on equity securities 454 22 NM 1,996 814 NM Less: Net tax impact (1) 32 166 (80.7 )% 161 1,937 (91.7 ) Core income(2) 5,990 18,005 (66.7 ) 76,925 92,489 (16.8 ) Core income per diluted share (2) $ 0.12 $ 0.39 (69.2 )% $ 1.56 $ 2.08 (25.0 )% Book value per share $ 4.89 $ 3.61 35.5 %





NM = Not Meaningful

(1) In order to reconcile net income to the core income measures, the Company included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% federal corporate tax rate. (2) Core income and core income per diluted share, both of which are measures that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are reconciled above to net income and net income per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Comments from Chief Executive Officer, B. Bradford Martz:

“American Coastal, our insurance subsidiary, remains a leader in the Florida commercial residential market. The Company remained profitable in the 2024 fourth quarter with a combined ratio of 91.9%, despite the devastating impact and full catastrophe retention from Hurricane Milton, leading to a 67.5% combined ratio for the full year. This underscores the strength of our reinsurance strategy in safeguarding our balance sheet while mitigating the financial impact of catastrophic events.

Furthermore, American Coastal’s written premium increased 9.7% from the prior year fourth quarter and renewal retention remained steady. In December, we announced the launch of our apartment program, and, to date, we have received hundreds of high-quality submissions from our six broker partners, affirming the strong demand for American Coastal’s products.”

Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.

($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 5,868 $ 17,380 $ 76,319 $ 85,204 Return on equity based on GAAP income from continuing operations, net of tax (1) 10.4 % 98.6 % 33.7 % 120.8 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (922 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (601 ) $ 224,707 Return on equity based on GAAP income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1) (1.6 )% (17.6 )% (0.3 )% NM Consolidated net income $ 4,946 $ 14,284 $ 75,718 $ 309,911 Return on equity based on GAAP net income (1) 8.7 % 81.0 % 33.5 % NM Core income $ 5,990 $ 18,005 $ 76,925 $ 92,489 Core return on equity (1)(2) 10.6 % 102.1 % 34.0 % 131.1 %





(1) Return on equity for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net income or core income for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months. (2) Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core income, which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio

The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio on a consolidated basis and attributable to Interboro Insurance Company ("IIC"), now captured within discontinued operations, are shown below.

($ in thousands)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Consolidated Loss ratio, net(1) 40.5 % 13.7 % 26.8 pts 25.3 % 17.8 % 7.5 pts Expense ratio, net(2) 51.4 % 46.2 % 5.2 pts 42.2 % 43.1 % (0.9) pts Combined ratio (CR)(3) 91.9 % 59.9 % 32.0 pts 67.5 % 60.9 % 6.6 pts Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR 27.8 % (0.8 )% 28.6 pts 9.3 % 4.9 % 4.4 pts Effect of prior year favorable development on CR (1.8 )% (3.0 )% 1.2 pts (1.4 )% (4.9 )% 3.5 pts Underlying combined ratio(4) 65.9 % 63.7 % 2.2 pts 59.6 % 60.9 % (1.3) pts IIC Loss ratio, net(1) 73.4 % 78.5 % (5.1) pts 71.2 % 81.6 % (10.4) pts Expense ratio, net(2) 47.1 % 39.0 % 8.1 pts 43.4 % 50.8 % (7.4) pts Combined ratio (CR)(3) 120.5 % 117.5 % 3.0 pts 114.6 % 132.4 % (17.8) pts Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR 0.8 % 10.6 % (9.8) pts 4.1 % 12.6 % (8.5) pts Effect of prior year favorable development on CR (0.7 )% 13.2 % (13.9) pts (3.6 )% 2.0 % (5.6) pts Underlying combined ratio(4) 120.4 % 93.7 % 26.7 pts 114.1 % 117.8 % (3.7) pts





(1) Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE"), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned. (2) Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses, less interest expense relative to net premiums earned. (3) Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net. (4) Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

Combined Ratio Analysis

The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)







Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Loss and LAE $ 29,794 $ 6,710 $ 23,084 $ 69,319 $ 46,678 $ 22,641 % of Gross earned premiums 18.3 % 4.2 % 14.1 pts 10.9 % 7.7 % 3.2 pts % of Net earned premiums 40.5 % 13.7 % 26.8 pts 25.3 % 17.8 % 7.5 pts Less: Current year catastrophe losses $ 20,405 $ (406 ) $ 20,811 $ 25,561 $ 12,783 $ 12,778 Prior year reserve favorable development (1,325 ) (1,482 ) 157 (3,704 ) (12,694 ) 8,990 Underlying loss and LAE (1) $ 10,714 $ 8,598 $ 2,116 $ 47,462 $ 46,589 $ 873 % of Gross earned premiums 6.6 % 5.4 % 1.2 pts 7.4 % 7.7 % (0.3) pts % of Net earned premiums 14.5 % 17.5 % (3.0) pts 17.3 % 17.8 % (0.5) pts





(1) Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)







Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Policy acquisition costs $ 26,514 $ 13,138 $ 13,376 $ 70,990 $ 75,436 $ (4,446 ) General and administrative 11,277 9,561 1,716 44,756 37,559 7,197 Total Operating Expenses $ 37,791 $ 22,699 $ 15,092 $ 115,746 $ 112,995 $ 2,751 % of Gross earned premiums 23.2 % 14.3 % 8.9 pts 18.1 % 18.7 % (0.6) pts % of Net earned premiums 51.4 % 46.2 % 5.2 pts 42.2 % 43.1 % (0.9) pts

Quarterly Financial Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this income, $5.9 million is attributable to continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $11.5 million from net income of $17.4 million for the same period in 2023. Quarter-over-quarter revenues increased, driven by a decrease in ceded premiums earned, and an increase in gross premiums earned and net investment income. This was offset by increased expenses quarter-over-quarter, driven by an increase in loss and LAE and policy acquisition costs, as described below. The Company's loss from discontinued operations, also contributed to this change in net income, with the loss decreasing $2.2 million quarter-over-quarter, as the deconsolidation of the Company's former subsidiary, United Property and Casualty Insurance Company ("UPC"), is not impacting the Company in 2024.

The Company's total gross written premium increased $12.5 million, or 9.7%, to $140.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $128.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by state and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Direct Written and Assumed Premium by State Florida $ 135,661 $ 128,260 $ 7,401 5.8 % New York — — — — Total direct written premium by state 135,661 128,260 7,401 5.8 Assumed premium 5,078 — 5,078 100.0 Total gross written premium by state $ 140,739 $ 128,260 $ 12,479 9.7 % Gross Written Premium by Line of Business Commercial property $ 140,739 $ 128,260 $ 12,479 9.7 % Personal property — — — — Total gross written premium by line of business $ 140,739 $ 128,260 $ 12,479 9.7 %

Loss and LAE increased by $23.1 million, or 344.8%, to $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 26.8 points to 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 13.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 would have been 6.6%, a 1.2 point increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Policy acquisition costs increased by $13.4 million, or 102.3%, to $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in reinsurance commission income attributable to the change in our quota share reinsurance cession rate from 40% to 20% effective June 1, 2024. In addition, our management fees attributable to our commercial property premiums increased as the result of additional premiums written quarter-over-quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.7 million, or 17.7%, to $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by increased overhead costs, such as amortization of capitalized software, equipment costs and salaries, and external spend for audit, actuarial and legal services.

IIC Quarterly Results Highlights

Net loss attributable to IIC totaled $633 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $274 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. Drivers of the quarter-over-quarter increase included: an increase in general and administrative expenses of $406 thousand as the result of increased costs such as software licensing costs and salary expenses, offset by increased revenues of $355 thousand, which were driven by an increase in gross earned premiums of $1.4 million, offset by increased ceded premiums earned of $1.0 million.

Annual Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $75.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $309.9 million, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Drivers of net income during 2024 included increased gross premiums earned partially offset by increased ceded premiums earned. Net investment income also increased, driving additional total revenues year-over-year. This increase in revenue was offset by increased expenses year-over-year, driven by increases in losses and LAE incurred and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by decreased policy acquisition costs. During 2024, the Company experienced a net loss attributable to discontinued operations of $601 thousand, compared to $224.7 million of net income attributable to discontinued operations during 2023, as the deconsolidation of the Company's former subsidiary, UPC, is not impacting the Company in 2024.

The Company's total gross written premium increased by $12.1 million, or 1.9%, to $647.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $635.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by state and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change $ Change % Direct Written and Assumed Premium by State (1) Florida $ 642,727 $ 635,602 $ 7,125 1.1 % New York — — — — Texas — (9 ) 9 (100.0 ) Total direct written premium by state 642,727 635,593 7,134 1.1 Assumed premium (2) 5,078 116 4,962 4,277.6 Total gross written premium by state $ 647,805 $ 635,709 $ 12,096 1.9 % Gross Written Premium by Line of Business Commercial property $ 647,805 $ 635,709 $ 12,096 1.9 % Personal property — — — — Total gross written premium by line of business $ 647,805 $ 635,709 $ 12,096 1.9 %





(1) The Company ceased writing in Texas as of May 31, 2022. (2) Assumed premium written for 2023 and 2024 primarily included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.

Loss and LAE increased by $22.6 million, or 48.4%, to $69.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 7.5 points to 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 17.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, would have been 7.4%, a decrease of 0.3 points from 7.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Policy acquisition costs decreased by $4.4 million, or 5.9%, to $71.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $75.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in ceding commission income as the result of the Company including quota share reinsurance coverage in their core catastrophe reinsurance programs beginning June 1, 2023. This resulted in ceding commission income for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to only seven months of the year ended December 31, 2023. This was partially offset by increased external management fees and premium taxes related to the Company's increased commercial lines gross written premium.

General and administrative expenses increased by $7.2 million, or 19.1%, to $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $37.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, driven by increased overhead costs, such as amortization of capitalized software and salaries, as well as external spend for audit, actuarial and legal services.

IIC Annual Results Highlights

Net loss attributable to IIC totaled $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Drivers of the year-over-year decreased loss included: an increase in net premiums earned of $6.5 million, driven by an increase in gross premiums earned of $5.1 million, while ceded premiums earned decreased $1.4 million. This was partially offset by increased expenses of $3.9 million, driven by an increase in loss and LAE incurred of $2.6 million, which was driven by current year non-catastrophe losses, and an increase in general and administrative expenses of $853 thousand as the result of increased costs, such as software licensing costs and salary expenses. IIC's policy acquisition costs also increased $426 thousand, driven by the increase in premiums described above.

Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

2024 2023 Non-at-Risk (0.3) % (0.2) % Quota Share (16.2) % (31.4) % All Other (38.3) % (37.4) % Total Ceding Ratio (54.8) % (69.0) %

Ceded premiums earned related to the Company's catastrophe excess of loss contracts remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter. The Company's utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage resulted in less excess of loss coverage needed for the 2023-2024 catastrophe year; however, the cost savings associated with this reduction in necessary coverage were offset by rate increases on catastrophe excess of loss coverage for the same period. This utilization of quota share reinsurance coverage increased the Company's ceding ratio overall during 2023. Effective June 1, 2024, the Company decreased its quota share reinsurance coverage from 40% to 20%, lowering the Company's quota share ceding ratio and overall ceding ratio.

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 for IIC, captured within discontinued operations, were as follows:

IIC 2024 2023 Non-at-Risk (2.4) % (2.7) % Quota Share — % — % All Other (28.4) % (20.9) % Total Ceding Ratio (30.8) % (23.6) %

Investment Portfolio Highlights

The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings increased from $311.9 million at December 31, 2023, to $540.8 million at December 31, 2024. This increase is driven by positive cash flows from operations. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 82.3% of total investments at December 31, 2024, compared to 89.4% of total investments at December 31, 2023. The Company's fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 2.2 years at December 31, 2024, compared to 3.4 years at December 31, 2023.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per common share increased 35.5% from $3.61 at December 31, 2023, to $4.89 at December 31, 2024. Underlying book value per common share increased 31.2% from $3.97 at December 31, 2023, to $5.21 at December 31, 2024. An increase in the Company's retained earnings as a result of net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, drove the increase in the Company's book value per share. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), caused by capital market conditions, increases the Company's book value per common share at December 31, 2024.

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Book Value per Share Numerator: Common stockholders' equity $ 235,660 $ 168,765 Denominator: Total Shares Outstanding 48,204,962 46,777,006 Book Value Per Common Share $ 4.89 $ 3.61 Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of AOCI Numerator: Common stockholders' equity $ 235,660 $ 168,765 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,666 ) (17,137 ) Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI $ 251,326 $ 185,902 Denominator: Total Shares Outstanding 48,204,962 46,777,006 Underlying Book Value Per Common Share(1) $ 5.21 $ 3.97





(1) Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company believes that investors' understanding of ACIC's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net income (loss) excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, income (loss) from discontinued operations, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss)) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income (loss) and subtracting income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income (loss). Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired, including goodwill, through mergers and, therefore, the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The core income (loss) measure should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core return on equity is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income (loss) for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income (loss) is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the effect of income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, non-cash amortization of intangible assets, including goodwill, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income (loss), core income (loss) per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio) is a non-GAAP measure, that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss (underlying book value per common share), is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors that are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.

Discontinued Operations

On May 9, 2024, the Company entered into the Sale Agreement with Forza Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Forza") in which ACIC will sell and Forza will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of the Company's subsidiary, IIC. Forza's application to acquire IIC was approved by the New York Department of Financial Services on February 13, 2025. The Company and Forza have agreed to close on April 1, 2025.

In addition, on February 27, 2023, the Florida Department of Financial Services was appointed as receiver of the Company's former subsidiary, UPC. As such, prior year financial results and Consolidated Balance Sheet components have been reclassified to reflect continuing and discontinued operations appropriately.

Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

In thousands, except share and per share amounts Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE: Gross premiums written $ 140,739 $ 128,260 $ 647,805 $ 635,709 Change in gross unearned premiums 21,971 30,834 (9,197 ) (31,026 ) Gross premiums earned 162,710 159,094 638,608 604,683 Ceded premiums earned (89,218 ) (109,953 ) (364,618 ) (342,623 ) Net premiums earned 73,492 49,141 273,990 262,060 Net investment income 5,321 2,075 20,795 8,300 Net realized investment losses — (2 ) (124 ) (6,789 ) Net unrealized gains on equity securities 454 22 1,996 814 Other revenue — 15 — 15 Total revenues $ 79,267 $ 51,251 $ 296,657 $ 264,400 EXPENSES: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 29,794 6,710 69,319 46,678 Policy acquisition costs 26,514 13,138 70,990 75,436 General and administrative expenses 11,277 9,561 44,756 37,559 Interest expense 2,784 2,719 11,996 10,875 Total expenses 70,369 32,128 197,061 170,548 Income before other income 8,898 19,123 99,596 93,852 Other income (loss) (11 ) 1,071 2,063 2,228 Income before income taxes 8,887 20,194 101,659 96,080 Provision for income taxes 3,019 2,814 25,340 10,876 Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 5,868 $ 17,380 $ 76,319 $ 85,204 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (922 ) (3,096 ) (601 ) 224,707 Net income $ 4,946 $ 14,284 $ 75,718 $ 309,911 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (4,049 ) 6,696 3,355 5,998 Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses — 2 124 6,808 Income tax benefit related to items of other comprehensive income — — — — Total comprehensive income $ 897 $ 20,982 $ 79,197 $ 322,717 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 48,095,488 44,713,148 47,831,412 43,596,432 Diluted 49,589,458 45,712,715 49,362,985 44,388,804 Earnings available to ACIC common stockholders per share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.39 $ 1.60 $ 1.96 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) 5.15 Total $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 1.59 $ 7.11 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ 0.38 $ 1.55 $ 1.92 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) 5.06 Total $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 1.54 $ 6.98 Dividends declared per share $ 0.50 $ — $ 0.50 $ —



