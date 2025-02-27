Superior Group of Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference at 5:00 pm Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results.

The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations . Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to join to the Superior Group of Companies call.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through March 18, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 8841600 for replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com