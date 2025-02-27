Wagmi Events Launches Fat Dogs NFT Collection, Uniting Crypto’s Past and Future

Miami, FL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a crypto landscape characterized by recent turbulence, WAGMI Events BV, formally The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC), is shining a beacon of inspiration with the Fat Dogs NFT collection, scheduled to mint on February 27, 2025. With over 13 years of impacting the blockchain world, WAGMI is infusing its rich legacy into a 10,000-piece drop on Solana, providing the community an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and look ahead.

WAGMI’s journey began in Amsterdam in 2013 and spans 26 iconic events, hosting 50,000+ attendees and sparking over $500 million in value. From Vitalik Buterin’s Ethereum unveiling in Miami in 2014 to stages graced by Mark Cuban, Charlie Lee, and Charles Hoskinson, WAGMI has been a cornerstone of crypto’s evolution. Now, Fat Dogs NFTs carry that legacy forward, uniting pioneers past and present.

The collection features 9,500 Standard Fat Dogs and 500 VIPs, each with a 5% chance of sporting a golden bone VIP trait at the mint on https://fatdogs.xyz . Standard holders gain access to WAGMI-hosted events in global hubs like New York and Hong Kong, plus side events at Bitcoin 2025 (Las Vegas), Token 2049, and Consensus. VIPs unlock speaker lounges, fast-track entry, private dinners, and enhanced airdrops from event partners.

“For 13 years, I’ve watched this space grow from a flicker to a flame—through booms, busts, and everything in between,” said Moe Levin, Founder of WAGMI Events BV. “Fat Dogs ties it all together: a tribute to our history, a bridge to tomorrow, and a howl of resilience that says we’re still here, stronger than ever.”

Tied to $WAGMEME—a fair-launched token with over 10,000 holders—Fat Dogs royalties fund deflationary burns and future events, reinforcing community roots. Snapshots on February 18, 21, and 24, 2025, have secured airdrops for $WAGMEME holders, rewarding loyalty as markets steady.

Crafted with Proof of Work Studio (POW), co-founded by ex-Gala Games creatives Charlie Simpson and David Henshaw, Fat Dogs blends bold design with real-world utility. “This collection captures WAGMI’s spirit—unapologetic, enduring, and community-driven,” said Simpson.

As the mint approaches, WAGMI invites the crypto faithful to join the waitlist at https://fatdogs.xyz In a time of flux, Fat Dogs stands as a symbol of unity and hope—a thicc reminder that the pack endures and the best is yet to come.

About WAGMI Events BV

Since 2013, WAGMI Events BV has forged connections that define blockchain’s frontier, hosting legendary events and inspiring innovation.



