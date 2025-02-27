Compass Diversified Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Strong Results Driven by CODI’s Unique Business Model

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“In 2024, we once again delivered strong financial results, achieving double digit sales growth and over 30% growth in our Adjusted EBITDA for the full year,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “In the fourth quarter, we saw both sales and earnings growth accelerate, driven by continued strong performance from our consumer businesses as well as improving performance in our industrial businesses. Our differentiated business model, strong operating companies, and permanent capital base position us to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I want to take this opportunity to thank the CODI team as well as our subsidiary management teams and employees for their hard work fostering innovation, driving exceptional results, and exceeding expectations.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Financial Highlights (vs Q4 2023)

  • Net sales were $620.3 million, up 13.8%
    • Branded consumer net sales increased 15.2% to $403.0 million
    • Industrial net sales increased 11.4% to $217.2 million

  • Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $140.9 million, up 25%
    • Branded consumer Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%
    • Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.2%

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $118.2 million, up 29.0%

Recent Business Highlights

  • Sold Ergobaby for an enterprise value of $104 million on December 27, 2024

  • In Q4 2024 - raised ~$90 million via issuance of preferred shares
    • More than $115 million for full year 2024
    • Flexible, low-cost source of capital

  • In Q4 2024 - re-purchased more than 400,000 common shares
    • Average price of $23.19 per share
  • In January 2025 - raised $300 million in incremental term loan A
    • Initial funding of $200 million; additional $100 million available with six month delayed draw
    • Matures in July 2027, consistent with existing term loan A

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $620.3 million, up 13.8% compared to $544.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net sales were $2.2 billion, up 11.9% compared to $2.0 billion a year ago. Growth was driven by the Company’s acquisition of The Honey Pot Co. in January 2024 and continued strong sales growth at Lugano and BOA. On a pro forma basis, assuming CODI had acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023, net sales were up 7% in the full year 2024.

Branded consumer net sales increased 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $403.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a pro forma basis, branded consumer net sales increased 10% to $1.5 billion in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.

Industrial net sales increased 11% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $217.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained relatively flat at $729.4 million in the full year 2024 compared to a year ago.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.6 million compared to operating loss of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $56.8 million non-cash impairment expense associated with PrimaLoft in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, operating income increased 170% to $230.1 million compared to $85.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to an increase in net sales year-over-year, as well as non-cash impairment charges taken in 2023 of $89.4 million.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million compared to net income of $139.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, net income was $47.4 million compared to $262.4 million a year ago. The decreases in net income were due primarily to the $179.5 million gain on the sale of Marucci Sports in November 2023 and the $98.0 million gain on the sale of Advanced Circuits in February 2023.

Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.2 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $37.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, income from continuing operations was $42.3 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $44.8 million a year ago. The increases in net income from continuing operations were primarily due to the non-cash impairment expenses associated with PrimaLoft and Velocity Outdoor in 2023.

Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.6 million compared to $34.7 million a year ago. For the full year 2024, Adjusted Earnings was $161.6 million compared to $101.2 million a year ago. CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 75.51 million compared to 72.43 million in the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year 2024, CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding was 75.45 million compared to 72.11 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.2 million, up 29% compared to $91.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $424.8 million, up 30% compared to $326.5 million a year ago. The increases were primarily due to strong results at Lugano. Management fees incurred during the fourth quarter and full year were $19.5 million and $74.8 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, CODI had approximately $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $113.5 million outstanding on its revolver, $375.0 million outstanding in term loans, $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million outstanding in 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had no significant debt maturities until 2027 and had net borrowing availability of approximately $486.6 million under its revolving credit facility.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Distributions

On January 3, 2025, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on January 23, 2025, to all holders of record of common shares as of January 16, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution for such period was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

The Board also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covered the period from, and including, October 30, 2024, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2025. The cash distribution was paid on January 30, 2025, to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2025.

CODI expects all cash distributions paid in the 2024 taxable year to be qualified dividends (assuming requisite holding periods are met) since CODI’s earnings and profits in the 2024 taxable year are expected to exceed cash distributions.

2025 Outlook

For the full year 2025, CODI expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of between $570 million and $610 million. Of this range, CODI expects its branded consumer vertical to produce $440 million to $465 million and its industrial vertical to produce $130 million to $145 million. This estimate is based on the summation of the Company’s expectations for its current subsidiaries in 2025, and is absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees paid by CODI and corporate overhead.

CODI further expects Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) including management fees and corporate expenses to be between $480 million and $520 million for the full year 2025.

In addition, the Company expects to earn between $170 million and $190 million in Adjusted Earnings (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full year 2025.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, CODI has not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, CODI is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T. with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Elias Sabo, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Keller, and Pat Maciariello, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP measures used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted Earnings. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings provides useful information to investors and reflect important financial measures as each excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, are each limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. The presentation of Adjusted Earnings provides insight into our operating results.

Pro forma net sales is defined as net sales including the historical net sales relating to the pre-acquisition periods of The Honey Pot Co., assuming that the Company acquired The Honey Pot Co. on January 1, 2023. We have reconciled pro forma net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on the attached schedules. We believe that pro forma net sales is useful information for investors as it provides a better understanding of sales performance, and relative changes thereto, on a comparable basis. Pro forma net sales is not necessarily indicative of what the actual results would have been if the acquisition had in fact occurred on the date or for the periods indicated nor does it purport to project net sales for any future periods or as of any date.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA or 2025 Adjusted Earnings to their comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations or Net Income (Loss) or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings and pro forma net sales are not meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified

Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has consistently executed its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the branded consumer, industrial, healthcare, and critical outsourced services sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations and financial condition, our 2025 consolidated Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, our 2025 Adjusted Earnings, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. We may use words such as “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we may make; the ability to successfully complete when we’ve executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
(in thousands)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$59,727 $446,684
Accounts receivable, net 444,386  308,183
Inventories, net 962,408  723,194
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,129  88,844
Current assets of discontinued operations   36,915
Total current assets 1,567,650  1,603,820
Property, plant and equipment, net 244,746  191,283
Goodwill 982,253  859,907
Intangible assets, net 1,049,186  879,078
Other non-current assets 208,587  195,010
Non-current assets of discontinued operations   87,883
Total assets$4,052,422 $3,816,981
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$104,304 $91,089
Accrued expenses 197,829  151,443
Due to related parties 18,036  16,025
Current portion, long-term debt 15,000  10,000
Other current liabilities 49,617  34,812
Current liabilities of discontinued operations   8,986
Total current liabilities 384,786  312,355
Deferred income taxes 119,948  118,882
Long-term debt 1,759,290  1,661,879
Other non-current liabilities 225,334  203,207
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations   1,277
Total liabilities 2,489,358  2,297,600
Stockholders' equity   
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,296,793  1,326,750
Noncontrolling interest 266,271  175,875
Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations   16,756
Total stockholders' equity 1,563,064  1,519,381
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,052,422 $3,816,981
    


Compass Diversified Holdings
Consolidated Statements of Operations
        
 Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net revenues$620,255  $544,915  $2,198,233  $1,965,017 
Cost of revenues 349,238   312,972   1,197,873   1,132,014 
Gross profit 271,017   231,943   1,000,360   833,003 
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expense 166,256   140,831   587,520   502,013 
Management fees 19,453   16,784   74,767   67,945 
Amortization expense 24,735   22,088   99,760   88,396 
Impairment expense    56,832   8,182   89,400 
Operating income (loss) 60,573   (4,592)  230,131   85,249 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (29,189)  (24,827)  (106,683)  (105,179)
Amortization of debt issuance costs (1,004)  (1,004)  (4,018)  (4,038)
Gain (loss) on sale of Crosman      (24,218)   
Other income (expense), net 412   (350)  (3,902)  1,779 
Net income (loss) before income taxes 30,792   (30,773)  91,310   (22,189)
Provision for income taxes 8,567   6,290   49,012   22,639 
Income (loss) from continuing operations 22,225   (37,063)  42,298   (44,828)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (7,006)  (3,026)  (6,905)  24,208 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations 8,612   179,530   11,957   283,025 
Net income 23,831   139,441   47,350   262,405 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13,631   2,828   37,426   16,423 
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,721)  (824)  (2,884)  (304)
Net income attributable to Holdings$11,921  $137,437  $12,808  $246,286 
        
Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings       
Continuing operations$(0.10) $(0.75) $(1.25) $(1.81)
Discontinued operations 0.04   2.45   0.11   4.27 
 $(0.06) $1.70  $(1.14) $2.46 
        
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 75,505   72,429   75,454   72,105 
        
Cash distributions declared per Trust common share$0.25  $0.25  $1.00  $1.00 
                


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2024
(Unaudited)
    
 Three months ended Year ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024
Net income (loss)$5,781  $(13,723) $31,461  $23,831  $47,350 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 317   872   (1,088)  (7,006)  (6,905)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 3,345         8,612   11,957 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$2,119  $(14,595) $32,549  $22,225  $42,298 
Less: income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,765   6,041   9,989   13,631   37,426 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$(5,646) $(20,636) $22,560  $8,594  $4,872 
Adjustments:                   
Distributions paid - preferred shares (6,045)  (6,101)  (6,345)  (6,967)  (25,458)
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up 27,116   26,642   24,956   26,341   105,055 
Impairment expense 8,182            8,182 
Loss (gain) on sale of Crosman    24,606   (388)     24,218 
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman    7,254         7,254 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation 4,071   3,680   4,537   4,057   16,345 
Acquisition expense 3,479         1,872   5,351 
Integration services fee    875   875   875   2,625 
Other 274   130   964   11,820   13,188 
Adjusted earnings$31,431  $36,450  $47,159  $46,592  $161,632 
Plus (less):                   
Depreciation expense 10,730   10,339   10,180   12,642   43,891 
Income tax provision 9,996   19,830   10,619   8,567   49,012 
Interest expense 23,575   26,561   27,358   29,189   106,683 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,005   1,004   1,005   1,004   4,018 
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,765   6,041   9,989   13,631   37,426 
Tax effect - loss on sale of Crosman    (7,254)        (7,254)
Preferred distributions 6,045   6,101   6,345   6,967   25,458 
Other 2,879   1,375   60   (412)  3,902 
Adjusted EBITDA$93,426  $100,447  $112,715  $118,180  $424,768 
                    


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - 2023
(Unaudited)
          
 Three months ended Year ended
(in thousands)March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023
Net income (loss)$109,601  $17,123  $(3,760) $139,441  $262,405 
Income (loss) from discontinued options, net of tax 10,939   5,437   10,858   (3,026)  24,208 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 97,989   4,232   1,274   179,530   283,025 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$673  $7,454  $(15,892) $(37,063) $(44,828)
Less: income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,398   3,428   5,769   2,828   16,423 
Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings - continuing operations$(3,725) $4,026  $(21,661) $(39,891) $(61,251)
Adjustments:         
Distributions paid - preferred shares (6,045)  (6,046)  (6,045)  (6,045)  (24,181)
Amortization expense - intangible assets and inventory step-up 23,283   22,111   22,090   22,088   89,572 
Impairment expense       32,568   56,832   89,400 
Tax effect - impairment expense       (4,308)  978   (3,330)
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense          (5,382)  (5,382)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation 1,329   2,895   2,438   2,789   9,451 
Integration services fee 1,187   1,188        2,375 
Other 432   348   349   3,377   4,506 
Adjusted earnings$16,461  $24,522  $25,431  $34,746  $101,160 
Plus (less):         
Depreciation expense 11,006   11,958   11,853   11,142   45,959 
Income tax provision 7,471   4,421   4,457   6,290   22,639 
Interest expense 26,180   26,613   27,559   24,828   105,180 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,005   1,024   1,005   1,004   4,038 
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,398   3,428   5,769   2,828   16,423 
Tax effect - impairment expense       4,308   (978)  3,330 
Non-controlling interest - impairment expense          5,382   5,382 
Distributions paid - preferred shares 6,045   6,046   6,045   6,045   24,181 
Other (1,160)  75   (1,044)  349   (1,780)
Adjusted EBITDA$71,406  $78,087  $85,383  $91,636  $326,512 
                    


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
(in thousands) Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  $(8,045) $2,040  $4,543  $35,133 $(5,314) $(1,997) $(1,483) $(441) $(9,138) $6,927  $22,225 
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,095)  (266)  1,042   11,294  (2,010)  (305)  (264)  (912)  (196)  2,280   8,568 
Interest expense, net  29,134   (11)  (5)    (55)  (24)  (1)     151      29,189 
Intercompany interest  (41,740)  3,252   4,409   15,596  4,390   2,725   1,635   5,159   1,808   2,766    
Depreciation and amortization  51   5,536   5,343   2,763  5,331   4,163   1,363   9,303   2,511   3,623   39,987 
EBITDA  (22,695)  10,551   15,332   64,786  2,342   4,562   1,250   13,109   (4,864)  15,596   99,969 
Other (income) expense     (46)  489   280  176   8   (1,177)  24      (167)  (413)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     499   1,331   775  559   517   (153)  247   5   277   4,057 
Acquisition expenses                      1,872         1,872 
Integration services fee                875               875 
Other                   1,500   696   9,546   78   11,820 
Adjusted EBITDA $(22,695) $11,004  $17,152  $65,841 $3,077  $5,962  $1,420  $15,948  $4,687  $15,784  $118,180 
                                            


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                    
(in thousands)Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(12,982) $9,840  $1,345  $20,847  $(64,383) $(3,183) $4,260 $3,523  $3,670  $(37,063)
Adjusted for:                   
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 301   1,004   639   4,293   (2,549)  289   1,797  921   (406)  6,289 
Interest expense, net 24,732   (4)  (9)     (2)  120     (11)     24,826 
Intercompany interest (33,291)  4,546   2,548   10,177   4,780   3,440   2,303  1,728   3,769    
Depreciation and amortization 366   6,143   5,496   2,258   5,394   3,259   4,183  2,193   4,943   34,235 
EBITDA (20,874)  21,529   10,019   37,575   (56,760)  3,925   12,543  8,354   11,976   28,287 
Other (income) expense (1) (412) (19)  (75)  (66)  (31)  1,239  (4)  (280)  351 
Non-controlling shareholder compensation    203   950   162   761   228   186  1   298   2,789 
Impairment expense             57,810   (978)          56,832 
Other       3,072                 305   3,377 
Adjusted EBITDA$(20,875) $21,320  $14,022  $37,662  $1,745  $3,144  $13,968 $8,351  $12,299  $91,636 
                    


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
(in thousands) Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft THP Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  $(35,634) $20,634  $20,791  $94,390 $(10,575) $(9,761) $(54,851) $5,635 $(2,969) $14,638  $42,298
Adjusted for:                      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (2,095)  4,526   4,962   31,304  (3,741)  (2,894)  6,810   2,280  2,986   4,874   49,012
Interest expense, net  106,414   (14)  (21)  3  (70)  (52)  52     371      106,683
Intercompany interest  (157,585)  13,366   20,125   56,013  17,916   10,552   9,255   10,771  7,121   12,466   
Depreciation and amortization  677   22,734   21,594   10,334  21,318   18,974   8,042   21,553  9,265   18,473   152,964
EBITDA  (88,223)  61,246   67,451   192,044  24,848   16,819   (30,692)  40,239  16,774   50,451   350,957
Other (income) expense  462   40   511   219  181   3   24,557   2,746  (9)  (590)  28,120
Non-controlling shareholder compensation     2,129   5,683   2,437  2,382   1,674   403   988  18   631   16,345
Impairment expense                  8,182           8,182
Acquisition expenses                3,479      1,872        5,351
Integration services fee                2,625              2,625
Other                90   1,500   696  10,426   476   13,188
Adjusted EBITDA $(87,761) $63,415  $73,645  $194,700 $27,411  $24,690  $3,950  $46,541 $27,209  $50,968  $424,768
                                          


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year ended December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                    
(in thousands)Corporate  5.11  BOA Lugano PrimaLoft Velocity Outdoor Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(60,454) $21,690  $16,496  $52,315  $(69,883) $(40,045) $16,504 $10,434  $8,115  $(44,828)
Adjusted for:                   
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 301   4,994   2,863   14,589   (5,673)  (5,616)  5,890  4,185   1,106   22,639 
Interest expense, net 104,855   (8)  (18)  4   (11)  352     5      105,179 
Intercompany interest (126,240)  20,244   7,580   32,837   18,123   13,510   10,486  6,806   16,654    
Depreciation and amortization 1,498   26,009   22,932   9,229   21,478   13,282   16,741  8,441   19,959   139,569 
EBITDA (80,040)  72,929   49,853   108,974   (35,966)  (18,517)  49,621  29,871   45,834   222,559 
Other (income) expense (128)  (515)  98   (80)  62   (1,210)  1,440  (5)  (1,441)  (1,779)
Non-controlling shareholder compensation    1,191   3,019   1,474   980   914   986  27   860   9,451 
Impairment expense             57,810   31,590           89,400 
Integration services fee             2,375              2,375 
Other       3,072                 1,434   4,506 
Adjusted EBITDA$(80,168) $73,605  $56,042  $110,368  $25,261  $12,777  $52,047 $29,893  $46,687  $326,512 
                                       


Compass Diversified Holdings
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $11,004  $21,320  $63,415  $73,605 
BOA  17,152   14,022   73,645   56,042 
Lugano  65,841   37,662   194,700   110,368 
PrimaLoft  3,077   1,745   27,411   25,261 
The Honey Pot Co. (1)  5,962      24,690    
Velocity Outdoor  1,420   3,144   3,950   12,777 
Total Branded Consumer $104,456  $77,893  $387,811  $278,053 
         
Industrial        
Altor Solutions $15,948  $13,968  $46,541  $52,047 
Arnold Magnetics  4,687   8,351   27,209   29,893 
Sterno  15,784   12,299   50,968   46,687 
Total Industrial $36,419  $34,618  $124,718  $128,627 
Corporate expense  (22,695)  (20,874)  (87,761)  (80,168)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $118,180  $91,637  $424,768  $326,512 
                 


(1) The above results for The Honey Pot Co. do not include management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before the Company's ownership of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and $7.8 million and $28.7 million, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The Honey Pot Co. was acquired on January 31, 2024.
   


Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2024  2023  2024  2023
         
Net Sales $620,255 $544,915 $2,198,233 $1,965,017
Acquisitions (1)    24,905  10,671  107,311
Pro Forma Net Sales $620,255 $569,820 $2,208,904 $2,072,328
             


(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for The Honey Pot Co. on a proforma basis as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
   


Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2024  2023  2024  2023
         
Branded Consumer        
5.11 $144,768 $147,394 $532,161 $533,089
BOA  48,141  42,435  190,811  155,825
Lugano  149,685  104,750  470,666  308,321
PrimaLoft  12,708  9,434  74,226  67,053
The Honey Pot (1)  28,697  24,905  115,260  107,311
Velocity Outdoor  19,008  45,842  96,427  172,190
Total Branded Consumer $403,007 $374,760 $1,479,551 $1,343,789
         
Industrial        
Altor Solutions  81,322  56,417  239,068  238,030
Arnold Magnetics  41,292  44,632  171,837  166,679
Sterno  94,634  94,011  318,448  323,830
Total Industrial $217,248 $195,060 $729,353 $728,539
         
Total Subsidiary Net Sales $620,255 $569,820 $2,208,904 $2,072,328
             


(1) Net sales for The Honey Pot are pro forma as if we had acquired this business on January 1, 2023.
   


Compass Diversified Holdings
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $9,974  $21,128  $(67,636) $78,080 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (70,199)  466,213   (422,450)  570,503 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  49,732   (102,236)  100,614   (260,163)
Foreign currency impact on cash  (1,727)  636   (1,278)  786 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (12,220)  385,741   (390,750)  389,206 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period(1)  71,947   64,736   450,477   61,271 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $59,727  $450,477  $59,727  $450,477 
                 


(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $3.8 million at January 1, 2024 and $8.5 million at January 1, 2023.
   


Compass Diversified Holding
Selected Financial Data - Cash Flows
         
  Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities $        (37,286) $        (24,390) $        (292,884) $        (160,281)
Purchases of property and equipment $        (22,858) $        (17,239) $        (56,701) $        (55,016)
Distributions paid - common shares $        (18,913) $        (17,955) $        (75,490) $        (71,967)
Distributions paid - preferred shares $        (6,967) $        (6,045) $        (25,458) $        (24,181)