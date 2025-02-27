TILT Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call for March 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( Cboe CA: TILT ) ( OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its business strategy and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 423-9813

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8573

Webcast: TILT Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT Holdings manages a diverse portfolio of companies in the cannabis industry, encompassing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production. Its core business, Jupiter Research LLC , is a wholly owned subsidiary and a global distribution leader in the vaporization segment. Jupiter is dedicated to hardware design, research, development, and distribution to support cannabis brands and retailers across the United States, Canada, South America, and the European Union. Additionally, TILT is a multi-state operator, with cultivation and production facilities in three states under the Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms brands. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact: