Old National Bancorp to Present at the Raymond James & Associates and RBC Capital Markets Conferences

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Ryan is also scheduled to present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors may access the links for the live audio webcast of each event in the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com. A replay of each webcast will be made available on the same site.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

