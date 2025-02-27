Planetarium Labs Introduces Immortal Statue NFT Collection for Immortal Rising 2 Players – Whitelist Now Open

Singapore, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, a pioneer in Web3 gaming innovation, has unveiled the highly anticipated Immortal Statue NFT Collection for Immortal Rising 2, providing players with unprecedented in-game benefits and exclusive token airdrops. Following the resounding success of the game’s Play-to-Airdrop (P2A) launchpool where over 9 million SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) were claimed through the Daily Check-In mission—this limited-edition NFT collection marks the next evolution in player rewards and engagement.

Designed as a gateway to legendary status, the Immortal Statue NFT Collection features two meticulously crafted tiers:

The Exalted Immortal Bust – Priced at $50 worth of $IMX per NFT, this NFT unlocks daily in-game perks, token airdrops, and exclusive NFT claims to enhance gameplay.

How to Get Whitelisted:

Apply directly from the Immortal Rising 2 website or via Alphabot

or via Apply via Immutable Play : Join the Main Quest featuring the Immortal Rising 2 Whitelist application. Users can also earn some gems by entering the event.

: Join the Main Quest featuring the Immortal Rising 2 Whitelist application. Users can also earn some gems by entering the event. Increase Your Chances: Participate in collaborations, ambassador giveaways, and community events.

Following the whitelist phase, the official mint & raffle event for the Immortal Statue Collection will commence on March 18, 2025 (UTC). Guaranteed Whitelist holders will secure at least one NFT, while others can participate by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to mint an Immortal Statue NFT. Users can buy multiple tickets to improve their odds and if they do not win, their funds will be refunded upon sale completion. Additionally, those who purchase five raffle tickets will receive a bonus benefit, regardless of the mint outcome.

“Immortal Rising 2 has consistently set new standards for player engagement, and the Immortal Statue NFT Collection is our way of giving back to our dedicated community,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. “These NFTs are not just collectibles; they are symbols of prestige, power, and commitment within our ever-growing universe.”

The Immortal Statue NFT Collection is the first-ever mint by the Immortal Rising 2 team. The exclusive drop represents a rare opportunity for players and collectors alike, offering a chance to secure coveted in-game benefits, participate in a thriving Web3 ecosystem, and cement one’s place in the Immortal Rising 2 legacy ahead of the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) taking place this Q1.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://immortalrising2.com/

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com



