Quantum Computing Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com

On November 27, 2024, Iceberg Research published a report alleging that QCI’s claims about its thin film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) foundry and related purchase orders were a sham. On December 9, 2024, Iceberg released a follow-up report, stating that photos shared by QCI of what it claimed to be its foundry resembled a laboratory rather than a facility capable of mass production.

Following this news, QCI’s stock price dropped $0.46 (5.8%), closing at $7.47 per share on December 9, 2024, harming investors.

Then, on January 16, 2025, Capybara Research published a report alleging that QCI had overstated its relationship with NASA and fabricated revenue through related-party transactions. The report also claimed that QCI’s products were fake, that it inflated its stock price with misleading press releases, and that it had never purchased the five-acre parcel at ASU Research Park for its supposed TFLN foundry.

As a result, QCI’s stock price declined $1.72 (14.9%) over two consecutive trading days, closing at $9.83 per share on January 17, 2025, further injuring investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing.

