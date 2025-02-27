James Altucher: Is Elon Musk About to Announce the Biggest IPO in History?

Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned tech forecaster James Altucher is making a bold prediction: Elon Musk may be preparing to unveil the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, with Starlink at the center of it all. According to Altucher, March 13, 2025, could mark a pivotal announcement in Musk’s business empire, as Starlink moves toward what he is calling a "Super-IPO."

A Historic Moment for the Internet and Global Markets

Since its inception, Starlink—SpaceX’s satellite-based internet provider—has redefined connectivity by offering fast, low-latency internet to even the most remote corners of the world. Unlike traditional broadband providers that rely on costly infrastructure, Starlink’s network of low-Earth orbit satellites delivers global coverage with unparalleled reliability.

Now, Altucher suggests that Musk may finally be preparing to take Starlink public, a move that could surpass the largest IPOs in history and forever change the broadband industry. “Mark my words: what’s coming next is a radical new internet, powered directly by President Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk.” says Altucher.

Why March 13, 2025, Matters

Several key indicators suggest that Musk is on the verge of making a historic announcement:

● Operational Milestone Reached: Musk has previously stated that Starlink would only go public once it had demonstrated sustained profitability. Recent reports confirm that the company has reached this stage.

● Regulatory and Strategic Moves: SpaceX has quietly made a series of corporate structuring adjustments, which Altucher believes are a precursor to an IPO.

● Market Disruption Potential: Starlink has grown to over 2.6 million users, disrupting the telecom industry by offering faster speeds and global coverage at competitive prices.

The IPO That Could Reshape the Global Economy

If Starlink does go public, it is expected to shatter records. For context, the largest IPO to date—Saudi Aramco—raised $26 billion. Altucher suggests that Starlink’s valuation could easily exceed $100 billion on its first day of trading, dwarfing any previous market debut.

“History shows that situations like this are when everyday folks have the rare shot at getting extraordinarily rich.” Altucher explains. “Untold amounts of wealth are made over time by folks who see it coming.”

A Defining Moment for Musk’s Legacy

Elon Musk has already revolutionized industries with Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink. However, the potential IPO of Starlink could cement his place as one of the most impactful entrepreneurs of the modern era. A public Starlink would not only offer investors an opportunity to participate in its growth, but it could also provide the funding needed to accelerate global expansion and next-gen space-based communications.

With March 13, 2025, rapidly approaching, Altucher urges the world to watch closely as Musk prepares for what could be the biggest financial and technological event of the decade.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a leading technology forecaster, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, known for spotting industry-shifting trends before they happen. His expertise in finance, technology, and business strategy has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC. He has built multiple successful companies, advised top investors, and remains a trusted voice in identifying the next major opportunities in tech and business.