Entrée Announces Drill Results from Hugo North Extension and Heruga Deposits

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; OTCQB:ERLFF – the “Company” or “Entrée”) is pleased to provide analytical results for eleven underground diamond drill holes (“DDH”) completed in 2022 – 2024 at the Hugo North Extension (“HNE”) deposit on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property (the “Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property”) in Mongolia. Analytical results are also provided for one DDH completed at the western edge of the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit and five DDH from the 2024 regional drilling campaign.

One underground DDH from the 2023 drilling program at HNE, two surface DDH and eight underground DDH from the 2024 drilling program at HNE, and two 2024 regional DDH are pending analytical results. These results will be reported as they become available from the Company’s joint venture partner Oyu Tolgoi LLC (“OTLLC”).

DRILL HOLE HIGHLIGHTS

HNE Underground Drill Holes

UGD 578 : 164 m grading 1.61% copper equivalent (“CuEq”) , including 72 metres (“ m ”) grading 2.89% CuEq .

: 164 m grading , including 72 metres (“ ”) grading . UGD 807C : 465.5 m grading 1.51% CuEq , including 188.5 m grading 2.50% CuEq .

: 465.5 m grading , including 188.5 m grading . UGD 815 : 224 m grading 2.05% CuEq .

: 224 m grading . UGD 852 : 351.2 m grading 1.53% CuEq, including 104 m grading 2.65% CuEq.

Heruga Drill Hole

EJD0099 : 409.9 m grading 0.58% CuEq, including 230 m grading 0.79% CuEq.



Note: Copper equivalent for HNE and Heruga are defined below Table 1, where full details on the drill hole assay intervals are also found.

Stephen Scott, Entrée’s President and CEO commented, “We are very pleased to be able to report additional results from drilling completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024. UGD578, which was drilled in 2022 for geotechnical purposes and not assayed until 2024, has returned outstanding results. The results from the 2023 underground drilling reported in this update are some of the best we’ve received since HNE deposit drilling restarted in 2022. We are also excited to see very promising results from the first hole drilled at the Heruga deposit in more than 12 years. This hole is further west than any previous drilling and demonstrates that more work is needed to fully understand the deposit’s true potential”.

HNE DRILLING RESULTS

The new drill hole analytical results from the HNE deposit include eleven underground DDH completed during 2022, 2023, and 2024 (Table 1). This includes drill hole UGD 578 from 2022 that was previously classified by OTLLC as a geotechnical hole that would not be analyzed. Four underground DDH from 2023 and six underground DDH from 2024 are also reported. These holes were all collared from existing infrastructure on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and drilled to the north or northwest onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, targeting mineralization within the existing footprint of the HNE deposit.

OTLLC has informed Entrée that three of the 2023 surface drill holes (EGD175, EGD176 and EGD182) that were noted by the Company on July 18, 2024 as “pending analytical results” will not be assayed since they were used purely for geotechnical and metallurgical purposes or were abandoned prior to reaching the target depth. A total of two surface DDH and eight underground DDH from the 2024 drilling program at HNE are still pending analytical results and will be reported as they become available from OTLLC.

Mineralized intervals from the eleven DDH at HNE recently made available by OTLLC are summarized in Table 1 and are shown on Figure 1.

Table 1: Underground Drill Results from 2022, 2023, and 2024 Drilling at the HNE Deposit1

Drill Hole Year From

(m) To

(m) Length2

(m) Copper

(%) Gold

(ppm) Silver

(ppm) CuEq3

(%) UGD578 2022 150 314 164 1.36 0.42 3.25 1.61 Including 206 278 72 2.42 0.80 5.89 2.89 UGD807C 2023 205.1 661.6 456.5 1.19 0.56 3.16 1.51 including 420 608.5 188.5 1.95 0.94 5.23 2.50 UGD812 2023 no significant assays UGD815 2023 298 522 224 1.75 0.50 4.50 2.05 UGD816 2023 293.1 421.3 128.2 1.63 0.24 4.18 1.79 UGD806 2024 111.2 522 410.8 1.18 0.20 2.86 1.31 including 210 500 290 1.38 0.22 3.29 1.53 UGD811A 2024 no significant assays UGD852 2024 125 476.2 351.2 1.31 0.36 4.03 1.53 including 368 476.2 104 2.06 1.01 7.22 2.65 UGD853 2024 92 426.3 334.3 0.70 0.13 2.19 0.79 including 322 426.3 104.3 0.89 0.33 4.45 1.10 UGD855A 2024 420.1 484.2 64.1 1.16 0.29 4.30 1.35 UGD855B 2024 424.2 428.7 4.5 0.44 0.11 1.09 0.51

Analytical results are length weighted averages, only for the portions of the drill holes on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. Lengths reported are drilled lengths. Approximate true widths are variable depending on the orientation of the drill hole. Several of the holes are geotechnical holes drilled subparallel to the trend of the porphyry. Other holes are drilled across the trend of the porphyry at varying orientations with estimated true widths ranging between approximately 20% and 70% of the drilled lengths. CuEq at HNE is calculated by the formula CuEq = Cu + ((Au * 35.7175) + (Ag * 0.5773)) / 67.9023, taking into account differentials between metallurgical performance and price for copper, gold and silver. Metal prices used are US$3.08/lb Cu, US$1,292.00/oz Au, and US$19.00/oz Ag. Metallurgical recoveries used are 82% for copper, 73% for gold and 78% for silver.



Figure 1: Plan View of Newly Released Assay Intervals and Locations of 2022-2024 Drill Holes





Eight of the ten 2023/2024 underground DDH with newly reported significant assays were drilled at moderate dips towards the north or northwest and after crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property intersected significant grades of copper and gold within the potential Lift 2 footprint of HNE. Drill holes UGD811A and 812 both reported no significant results; however, these holes had intersected the mineralized footprint on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence, prior to crossing onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. Drill hole UGD578 (from 2022) was drilled horizontally towards the north, targeting the base of Lift 1, for geotechnical purposes, and intersected a wide interval of significant copper and gold mineralization.

The holes drilled into the mineralized porphyry intersected predominantly phyllic and potassic altered quartz monzodiorite, cut by occasional intervals of unmineralized biotite-granodiorite dikes (generally less than 10 m in drilled width). Total sulphide content is variable but averages around 5% and is comprised of a mix of chalcopyrite, bornite and pyrite hosted in quartz stockworks and disseminated form. Some of the highest-grade individual assays (grading around 5% to 10% CuEq) are often hosted within hydrothermal breccias, containing a majority of disseminated and coarse bornite and chalcopyrite.

2024 HNE DRILLING INFORMATION

The 2024 in-fill diamond drilling program at HNE included seven surface holes and 25 underground holes. As at January 27, 2025, a total of 4,652.1 m of surface drilling had been completed and 6,221.1 m of underground drilling had been completed on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property.

The 2024 underground holes were all collared from existing infrastructure on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and crossed onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. Several of the holes were drilled as “daughter holes” (wedges) from a “parent hole” at varying distances along the hole. Underground holes were designed to achieve multiple objectives; as in-fill holes within the mineralized footprint of Lift 2 to support the next mineral resource estimate update; for geotechnical purposes with many holes drilled outside of (west of) the mineralized footprint; and for metallurgical purposes.

All seven 2024 surface holes were collared vertically above, or just west of the mineralized footprint of HNE and drilled subvertically, or steeply to the east targeting Lift 2, or for geotechnical purposes. Three of the holes (EGD188, 190, 194) encountered drilling difficulties and did not reach the target depth, while two holes (EGD189, 189A) were drilled outside of the HNE footprint for geotechnical purposes. Drill holes EDG189B and EDG195 were drilled almost vertically through the northern portion of the HNE deposit and continued for almost 200 m below the base of Lift 2. Analytical results for the latter two surface holes are still pending.

Ten of the 2024 underground drill holes, denoted in Table 3 as having “no sampling”, were drilled from underground drill stations on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence to the west of the mineralized footprint and were drilled mainly for geotechnical purposes to support infrastructure development.

Tables 2 and 3 summarize the drill hole details for 2024 HNE surface and underground drilling, respectively, and Figure 1 shows the locations of the 2022-2024 HNE drill holes and the significant assay intervals discussed in this press release.

Table 2: HNE 2024 Surface Drilling

Drill Hole UTM

EAST UTM

NORTH Elevation (masl) Length

(m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Assay Status EGD188 652119.1 4768556 1172.885 1,012.4 101 -83 No sampling EGD189 652291.1 4768484 1173.33 730.3 4 -89 No sampling EGD189A 652291.1 4768484 1173.33 712.3 37 -87 No sampling EGD189B 652291.1 4768484 1173.33 598.4 44 -85 Pending EGD190 652376 4768559 1179 525.9 320 -86 No sampling EGD194 652372 4768557 1178.99 30.9 334 -85 No sampling EGD195 652372.2 4768557 1178.99 1041.9 332 -87 Pending Total Surface 4652.1

Notes: Holes EGD188, 190, 194 did not reach the target depth; holes EGD189, 189A were drilled outside of the mineralized footprint for geotechnical purposes; azimuth and dip information is taken from down-hole survey results, generally at about 15-30 m along the hole.

Table 3: HNE 2024 Underground Drilling1

Drill Hole UTM

EAST UTM

NORTH Elevation (masl) Length2

(m) Length JV Property2

(m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip

(degrees) Assay Status UGD806 652234.7 4768067 -76.31 522 425.6 330 -60 Complete UGD811A 652059.3 4767907 -80.8141 342.5 46.8 318 -57 Complete UGD852 652233.7 4768068 -76.198 476.5 420.3 352 -44 Complete UGD852A 652233.7 4768068 -76.198 4.4 4.4 352 -43 Complete UGD853 652234.6 4768066 -76.405 426.3 334.8 6.5 -62 Complete UGD855 652236.1 4768066 -76.22 473.7 393.3 20 -55 Pending UGD855A 652236.1 4768066 -76.22 64.1 64.1 20 -55 Complete UGD855B 652236.1 4768066 -76.22 4.5 4.5 20 -55 Complete UGD871 651968.5 4767859 -180.585 555.5 198.9 28 -37 Pending UGD872 651968.5 4767859 -180.604 600 194.7 27 -45 Pending UGD873A 651969.5 4767859 -180.667 562.5 280.7 38 -33 Pending UGD876 652060.8 4767908 -80.055 461 237.5 355 -27 Pending UGD881 650757.6 4768019 -50.805 635 541.0 333 -48 No sampling UGD882 650757.2 4768018 -50.727 748 620.3 302 -35 No sampling UGD883 650755.8 4768019 -51.725 941.8 808.9 294 -19 No sampling UGD884 650756.4 4768019 -51.77 750 405.2 279 -25 No sampling UGD894 651631.2 4767960 -127.278 308 43.8 295 11 No sampling UGD895 651631.1 4767961 -126.75 271 92.6 319 16 No sampling UGD896 651635.8 4767964 -127.875 266 130.8 346 0 No sampling UGD909 651635.5 4767964 -128.053 291 158.8 360 -5 No sampling UGD915 651637.9 4767963 -128.306 288.1 152.2 10 -5 No sampling UGD917A 651967.2 4767862 -180.531 418.6 41.0 343 -50 Pending UGD918 651968.9 4767861 -180.214 449.7 65.7 35 -40 Pending UGD918A 651968.9 4767861 -180.214 67.6 67.6 35 -40 Pending UGD923 650762.7 4768019 -51.77 589.4 487.6 33 -47 No sampling Total Underground JV Property 6,221.1

Holes UGD881 to 884, 894 to 896, 909, 915, and 923 were drilled outside of the mineralized footprint for geotechnical purposes; azimuth and dip information is approximate, taken from down-hole survey results, generally at about 0-30 m from the collar of the hole. All underground holes were collared from existing infrastructure on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and crossed onto the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. “Length” includes metres drilled on both the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property. “Length JV Property” is metres drilled on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property after crossing the licence boundary. OTLLC did not charge the Company for, or provide the Company with analytical results from, metres drilled on the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence.

2024 HERUGA DEPOSIT AND REGIONAL DRILLING RESULTS

During the 2024 drilling campaign one drill hole (EJD0099) was drilled at the western edge of the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit to test possible extensions of mineralization to the west (Table 4 and Figure 2 below).

EJD0099 is the first hole drilled at the Heruga deposit since 2012 and is located several hundred metres west of the majority of the previous drilling in the northern half of the deposit. Although the copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization first appears in drill hole EJD0099 around 872 m drilled depth, the mineralization is discontinuous, due to the intrusion of several >20 m thick andesitic dikes, which are essentially devoid of any mineralization. Consistent copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization starts at approximately 1,090 m drilled depth, within an interbedded sequence of conglomerate, ignimbrite, augite-basalt and quartz-monzonite diorite, cut by occasional unmineralized andesitic dikes, and continues until the end of the hole at 1,500 m, where it remained in strong copper-gold mineralization (Table 4). The grades across this interval appear to be consistent with the average grade of the overall Heruga deposit (1,400 Mt grading 0.41% copper, 0.40 g/t gold, 1.5 g/t silver and 120 ppm molybdenum; refer to the Company’s website www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com) and provide encouragement that the Heruga deposit remains open to the west in some areas. The prospective area may extend until the West Bat fault, a major structure controlling the mineralization at the Oyu Tolgoi deposit area, however it has not been clearly mapped in the Heruga area.

Table 4: Results from 2024 Diamond Drilling at the Heruga Deposit1

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length2

(m) Gold

(ppm) Copper

(%) Silver

(ppm) Molybdenum (ppm) CuEq3

(%) EJD0099 1090.08 1500 409.92 0.32 0.36 0.93 184.21 0.58 including 1092 1322 230 0.37 0.51 1.12 275.53 0.79

Analytical results are length weighted averages. Lengths reported are drilled lengths. Estimated true widths of the intercepts range between approximately 20% to 30% of the drilled lengths. CuEq at Heruga is calculated by the formula CuEq = Cu + ((Au * 37.0952) + (Ag * 0.5810) + (Mo * 0.0161)) / 67.9023, taking into account differentials between metallurgical performance and price for copper, gold, silver and molybdenum. Metal prices used are US$3.08/lb Cu, US$1,292.00/oz Au, US$19.00/oz Ag and $10/lb Mo. Metallurgical recoveries used are 82% for copper, 73% for gold, 78% for silver and 60% for molybdenum.



Figure 2: Plan View of Heruga Deposit Drilling





OTLLC had also proposed approximately 8,785 m of diamond drilling in five surface holes on the Heruga deposit in 2024 to increase ore body knowledge and support an Order of Magnitude Study. The drilling was ultimately cancelled due to drill rig availability. No Heruga deposit drilling is currently planned for 2025.

In 2024 OTLLC also completed one DDH testing the West Heruga target and four drill holes testing the Bumbat Ulaan target (see Table 5 and Figure 3 below).

Drill hole EJD0098 tested the West Heruga target, located approximately 1.85 km west of the Heruga deposit. The drill hole was drilled to a depth of approximately 640 m, but no significant anomalies were intersected. During 2024, a gravity survey was conducted in this area to map subsurface geology and structures of the West Heruga area, resulting in a cluster of several significant gravity anomalies (up to 0.4 mGa), coinciding with areas of mapped, Devonian-aged favorable lithologies including augite-basalts. Integrated interpretation of geology and geophysical data is ongoing.

Further west, at the Bumbat Ulaan IP target, four shallow DDH (EJD0100 to EJD0103) tested IP anomalies in predominately Carboniferous sequences, including basaltic flows and lava with areas of granodiorite. The holes were all drilled to 300 m, but no significant assays were returned.

Table 5: 2024 Regional Drilling

Drill Hole UTM EAST UTM NORTH Elevation (masl) Length (m) Target Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Assay Status EGD193 654949.9 4770595 1194.714 1,200 North of HNE 272 -71 Pending EGD184 654638.7 4775998 1173.408 1,127.9 Ulaan Khud 89 -71 Pending EJD0100 631225.8 4755784 1269.749 300 Bumbat Ulaan 0 -90 Complete EJD0101 632161.6 4757184 1272.889 300 Bumbat Ulaan 84 -75 Complete EJD0102 631985 4757496 1281.309 300 Bumbat Ulaan 276 -89 Complete EJD0103 631130.4 4758258 1267.651 300 Bumbat Ulaan 0 -90 Complete EJD0099 647651.4 4758999 1164.618 1500 Heruga 300 -70 Complete EJD0098 645231.7 4757899 1175.56 639.9 West Heruga 250 -70 Complete Total Regional 5,389.8

Figure 3: Plan View of 2022 to 2024 Regional Drill Holes





2025 HNE AND REGIONAL DRILLING UPDATES

OTLLC plans to continue drilling at HNE and testing the regional prospects during 2025. At HNE drill holes will be focused on targeting gaps in the geological model. A total of five surface drill holes totaling 9,050 m and 19 underground drill holes totaling 8,329 m are proposed. For the regional program, OTLLC is proposing to drill nine DDH totaling 8,520 m, comprised of two holes at Railway (1,600 m), two holes at Heruga West (2,180 m), two holes at Ductile Shear (1,940 m), and three holes at Ulaan Khud (2,800 m).

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND ANALYSIS, QAQC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Drill core from the ten drill holes reported for HNE and for the regional drill holes was geologically and geotechnically logged at site by OTLLC. The HNE and regional surface drill holes were collared with PQ diameter core (123 mm) and often reduced to HQ (96 mm) core diameter at depth. Underground holes at HNE were collared using HQ diameter and occasionally reduced to NQ (76 mm) at depth. All core was saw-cut on site before being bagged and shipped to the laboratory. Sample lengths generally averaged approximately 2.0 m and core recovery was recorded as being very good (>95% recovery), except in localized areas of faulting/fracturing.

Core from HNE and the regional drilling was shipped to ALS Laboratory (“ALS”) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, for sample preparation. ALS is independent of OTLLC, Rio Tinto and Entrée. At ALS the samples were crushed to <2mm and pulverized to 75μm, then the pulps were shipped directly to ALS in Perth for analyses. Samples were analyzed for gold by ICP-MS. Samples above approximately 0.03 g/t gold were further analyzed for gold by a 30-gram fire assay with an ICP finish. Samples were also analyzed for copper, silver and molybdenum, along with eight additional elements by 4-acid digestion, ICP-MS/AES multi-element analysis. Copper samples greater than approximately 1.0% were further analyzed by ore grade ICP ES/MS method.

OTLLC follows a rigorous quality assurance/quality control (“QAQC”) program for the sampling programs that includes the regular insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. The QP is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in this disclosure.

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was reviewed and approved by Robert Cinits (P.Geo.), who is a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For further information on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, see the Company’s Technical Report, titled “Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi Joint Venture Project, Mongolia, NI 43-101 Technical Report”, with an effective date of October 8, 2021, available on the Company’s website at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com, and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world’s largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The Oyu Tolgoi project includes two separate land holdings: the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence, which is held by Entrée’s joint venture partner OTLLC and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, which is a partnership between Entrée and OTLLC. Rio Tinto owns 66% of OTLLC and is the manager of operations at Oyu Tolgoi. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Horizon Copper Corp. and Rio Tinto are major shareholders of Entrée, beneficially holding approximately 24% and 16% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

