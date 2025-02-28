Nxera Pharma Assigns Japan and APAC (ex-China) Rights to Cenerimod for Autoimmune Diseases to Viatris

Cenerimod is a novel oral S1P 1 receptor modulator with potential to be a first- or best-in-class therapy for multiple autoimmune diseases

Nxera will receive an upfront payment of US$10 million from Viatris, and is eligible to receive a further milestone payment upon regulatory approval of cenerimod in Japan plus royalties on net sales in the assigned territories

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 28 February 2025 – Nxera Pharma (“the Company” or “Nxera”; TSE: 4565) has entered an assignment agreement with Viatris Inc. (“Viatris”), a global healthcare company, and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (“Idorsia”), regarding the development and commercialization of cenerimod, a clinical-stage immunology candidate for autoimmune diseases, in Japan, South Korea, and certain countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (excluding China). The agreement was signed concurrently with Nxera’s assignment of its option to these same rights from Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd under its agreement in July 2023 to acquire Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan Ltd and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Korea Co., Ltd.

Nxera will receive an upfront payment of US$10 million from Viatris and is eligible to receive a milestone payment upon regulatory approval of cenerimod in Japan plus royalties on net sales should it be commercialized in the assigned territories. Nxera will pay no option exercise fee or make any other payments to Idorsia in relation to cenerimod.

Viatris will be the exclusive owner of cenerimod rights in Japan and APAC (ex-China). Viatris gained exclusive rights to cenerimod in all other territories from Idorsia through a research and development agreement signed in February 2024 and following this agreement with Nxera, now owns exclusive global rights to the candidate.

Cenerimod, a highly selective, oral sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P 1 ) modulator, was discovered by Idorsia and is being developed by Viatris and Idorsia for multiple immune disorders, including in Phase 3 trials as a potential first-in-class, oral therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Dr. Makoto Sugita, EVP, CMO and President of Nxera Pharma Japan, said, said: “Cenerimod has demonstrated compelling disease-modifying activity across multiple autoimmune disorders and already has become a key development asset for Viatris within its immunology platform. In gaining and transferring Japan and APAC (ex-China) rights to Viatris, we are confident that cenerimod is in the best place to be advanced to fulfil its potential for patients while at the same time maximising value for Nxera shareholders.”

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery NxWave™ platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

