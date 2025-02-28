ABR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against ABR on July 31, 2024 with a Class Period from May 7, 2021 to July 11, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of ABR have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information concerning ABR’s operational and financial health, including its balance sheet loan book and net interest income. Defendants provided investors with this information in quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC as well as orally during earnings conference calls.

According to the complaint, investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading over the course of several corrective disclosures. First, on March 14, 2023, NINGI Research published a report on ABR (the “NINGI Report”), claiming inter alia that “ABR has been hiding a toxic real estate portfolio of mobile homes with a complex web of real and fake holdings companies for more than a decade.” In response to the report, ABR’s stock price fell from $12.99/share on March 13, 2023 to $12.12/share on March 14, 2023 and then $11.53/share on March 15, 2023.

Next, on December 5, 2023, Viceroy published an in-depth study of ABR’s Jacksonville, FL properties (the “Viceroy Report”). Based on their findings, Viceroy declared that in an “industry plagued with delusion and bad decisions, ABR stands out as the worst of the worst. Viceroy’s dive into ABR’s CLOs suggests its entire loan book is distressed and underlying collateral is vastly overstated.” In response to the report, ABR’s stock price declined from 3 $13.86/share on December 4, 2023 to $13.67/share on December 5, 2023 and then $13.15/share on December 6, 2023.

On July 12, 2024, several months later, investor concerns stemming from the NINGI Report and Viceroy Report intensified when Bloomberg reported that ABR was “being probed by federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York.” According to the news report, “[t]he investigators are inquiring about lending practices and the company’s claims about the performance of their loan book.” In response to the report, ABR’s stock price declined from $15.53/share on July 11, 2024 to $12.89/share on July 12, 2024.

