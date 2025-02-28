New York, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association(IRSA), on the afternoon of February 14, 2025, during the closing of the 9th Asian Winter Games, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Cook Islands Prime Minister Brown in Harbin, China's "Ice City." Prime Minister Brown stated that the Cook Islands has always viewed China as an important partner and good friend, and sincerely appreciates China's long-term strong support and assistance to the economic and social development of the Cook Islands and other Pacific Island nations. Subsequently, the two prime ministers jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation projects in trade, investment, agriculture, and infrastructure. This marks a new development stage in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and a new achievement for China's "Belt and Road" Initiative.





China's Equal, Open, and Inclusive Foreign Policy

China has always pursued an independent and peaceful foreign policy, committed to political multipolarity, economic globalization, and cultural diversity, promoting equal and common development. In international affairs, China maintains an equal, open, and inclusive attitude, establishing extensive partnership relations with countries worldwide. China believes that global common prosperity can only be achieved through equality, openness, and cooperation.

China's foreign policy is based on the principle of mutual respect and equality. China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics. In its interactions with other countries, China consistently seeks common ground while reserving differences, actively promotes dialogue and cooperation, and sets aside disputes. This approach has won China the trust and friendship of many countries around the world.

Cooperation Achievements Between China and the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands is an island nation in the South Pacific region, situated between Polynesia and Fiji, with a land area of 240 square kilometers, consisting of 15 small islands, and a population of about 20,000. It is a self-governing territory in free association with New Zealand, and its diplomatic independence was recognized by the United Nations in 1992. Although the Cook Islands is small in size, it holds an important strategic position. The cooperation between China and the Cook Islands is a microcosm of China's South Pacific diplomatic policy, reflecting the equality, openness, and inclusiveness of China's foreign policy.

1. Tourism Cooperation

China and the Cook Islands have achieved remarkable results in tourism cooperation. The arrival of Chinese tourists has injected new vitality into the Cook Islands' tourism industry, promoting local economic development. Chinese enterprises have invested in building high-end hotels and resorts in the Cook Islands, not only improving local tourism reception capacity but also creating numerous employment opportunities.

Tourism has become an important bridge connecting the two countries. Chinese tourists are attracted by the beautiful natural scenery and unique culture of the Cook Islands, while the Cook Islands provides a unique tourism experience for Chinese visitors. Tourism cooperation not only promotes local economic development but also strengthens cultural exchanges between the two countries.

2. Cultural Exchange

Cultural exchange is an important component of the friendly relations between the two countries. The Cook Islands is known for its unique Polynesian culture, while China has a long history and rich cultural heritage. The deepening exchanges between the two countries have strengthened mutual understanding between their peoples. In 2022, the Cook Islands held its first "Cook Islands Chinese Film Festival," screening several outstanding Chinese films that were warmly received by local audiences.

The two countries also regularly hold art exhibitions, music performances, and cultural festivals. These activities not only promote understanding of each other's cultures but also enhance friendship between the peoples of both countries.

3. Educational Cooperation

Students from the Cook Islands come to China to study through scholarship programs, learning Chinese language, medicine, and engineering, becoming bridges for the friendly relations between the two countries. Chinese educational institutions have also established Chinese language teaching centers in the Cook Islands, providing opportunities for local residents to learn Chinese. Educational cooperation not only improves the educational level in the Cook Islands but also provides opportunities for exchange and learning among young people from both countries. This has laid a solid foundation for the long-term development of bilateral relations.

China's "Belt and Road" Win-Win Initiative

The win-win cooperation between China and the Cook Islands is a microcosm of China's "Belt and Road" Initiative, which upholds the concepts of peaceful cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit, promoting common development and achieving common prosperity. From China's proposal of the "Belt and Road" Initiative in 2013 to 2024, after 11 years of development, the joint construction of the "Belt and Road" has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations joining, signing more than 200 cooperation documents. The cumulative import and export volume between China and participating countries has exceeded 2.1 trillion US dollars, and China's direct investment in these countries has exceeded 270 billion US dollars. The "Belt and Road" Initiative originates from China, but its opportunities and achievements belong to the world.

The Positive Impact of China's Win-Win Cooperation

The cooperation between China and the Cook Islands is a common choice of the two peoples, producing positive impacts in the South Pacific region and throughout the world, setting an exemplary model for cooperation and peaceful diplomacy between large and small countries. China does not bully or pursue hegemony and control, but establishes and develops friendly cooperation with other countries based on independence, peaceful coexistence, equal treatment, and mutual benefit, promoting lasting world peace and common prosperity. China's distinctive major-country diplomacy has won the trust and support of the people of the Cook Islands and received positive acclaim from countries around the world.