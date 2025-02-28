Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft environmental control systems market is projected to witness a growth rate of 8.7% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 4.9 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft environmental control systems market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 4.9 Growth (CAGR) 8.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market:

The global aircraft environmental control systems market is segmented based on system type, aircraft type, end-user type, and region.



Based on system type - The aircraft environmental control systems market is segmented into air conditioning and ventilation systems, bleed air systems, and pressurization systems. Air conditioning and ventilation systems are expected to remain the dominant system type in the market during the forecast period owing to the large number of components used in an air conditioning and ventilation system. The system is also expected to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the development of new and advanced air conditioning systems that can withstand wider operating temperatures and critical conditions and provide improved comfort and safety for passengers, coupled with the development of lightweight and compact components of the system to address the weight and space constraints of the next-generation aircraft.



Based on the aircraft type – The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period owing to an expected increase in air passenger traffic coupled with a projected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs and upcoming aircraft programs.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft environmental control systems during the forecast period. This growth outlook is primarily attributed to the following:

The presence of a large number of raw material suppliers, tier players, OEMs, and ECS manufacturers makes the region a hub of the aircraft industry.

Most of the aircraft environmental control systems suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partners for their fuel-efficient versions of existing aircraft programs.



Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Technological advances, such as the development of electric environmental control systems.

The recovery in air passenger traffic.

Projected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs, such as the B737, A350, B787, and A320.

The introduction of new (C919) as well as fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft (B777x) programs.

Increasing aircraft fleet size.



Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market:

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

Safran S.A.

Triumph Group Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



