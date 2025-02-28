7/2025・Trifork Group AG – Initiation of share buyback program

Company announcement no. 7 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 February 2025



Initiation of share buyback program

Today, Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2.0 million).

The share buyback program is initiated pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors taken on 28 February 2025 to acquire own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

The purpose of the program is to meet Trifork's obligations pursuant to the employee stock program and potentially to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares, if and to the extent so decided in the future by the Board of Directors, by use of the new capital band set forth in the articles of association of Trifork, which were approved by the annual general meeting on 19 April 2024.

The share buyback program is planned to run from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. The buyback program will not be active from 9 April to 15 April 2025.

The share buyback program will be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Trifork has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of the share buyback program. Under a separate agreement, Danske Bank A/S will within the announced limits buy back shares on behalf of Trifork and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Trifork.

The share buyback program will be implemented under the following terms:

The maximum total consideration for shares bought back will be DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2.0 million).

The maximum number of shares to be bought back is 400,000, equivalent to 2.0% of the outstanding registered number of shares of Trifork.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased per daily market session may not exceed 25.0% of the average daily volume of Trifork’s shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days.

Shares cannot be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

On a weekly basis, Trifork will announce transactions made under the share buyback program in accordance with the reporting obligations imposed by the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Trifork is entitled to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time. Such a decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.





Prior to the launch of the share buyback program, Trifork holds 289,640 treasury shares corresponding to 1.5% of the total share capital.



Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17



About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

