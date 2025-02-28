Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 28 February 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 17 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 25 FEBRUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 17/02/2025 350 € 18,00 € 6 300,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 20/02/2025 900 € 17,7778 € 16 000,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment