Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 28 February 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 17 FEBRUARY 2025 TO 25 FEBRUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|17/02/2025
|350
|€ 18,00
|€ 6 300,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|20/02/2025
|900
|€ 17,7778
|€ 16 000,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
