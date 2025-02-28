XPENG appoints Hedin Mobility Group as distributor and importer for Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Sales will start in the second quarter of 2025.

3 XPENG models will be available for all markets: the sleek P7 sedan, the popular G9 flagship SUV, and the ultra-smart G6 coupe SUV.

Each model earned the prestigious Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating.

Hedin is also cooperating with XPENG as a retailer for Belgium and Luxembourg. The partnership in Switzerland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia further strengthens Hedin Mobility Group's presence in the European market, solidifying its position as one of the continent’s largest mobility providers.





AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading high-tech smart mobility company, announces its arrival on the car market in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The company has entered into an agreement with Hedin Mobility Group regarding the import and distribution rights for XPENG in both countries as well as sales of vehicles, aftermarket services, and spare parts. Sales will start in the markets in the second quarter of 2025.

The introduction of XPENG in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia marks another milestone for XPENG in Europe. "Our brand launch and our partnership with Hedin Mobility Group bolster XPENG's European ambitions," says Alex Tang, Head of International Division of Sales and Service at XPENG. "We are excited to introduce consumers in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to a new standard in electric mobility, combining XPENG’s innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today's drivers."

Strong market presence in Central Europe

With the start of sales in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and in Slovakia, XPENG is strengthening its market presence in Central Europe.

XPENG becomes Hedin Mobility Group's fourteenth distribution brand, which means that Hedin Mobility Group further strengthens its position as a leading European distributor. The strategic partnership with XPENG also underscores Hedin Mobility Group's strong commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions in the European markets where the company operates. Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with more than 12,500 employees and operations in 14 countries. In 2023, the Group sold more than 218,000 vehicles.

"We are proud to take our collaboration with XPENG to the next level. We are also distributor for XPENG in Switzerland and a retailer for the brand in Belgium and Luxembourg. Innovation, sustainability, and smart technology are some of XPENG's hallmarks, and this aligns perfectly with our ambition to offer our customers not just a car but an advanced driving experience. Together with XPENG, we are determined to contribute to a greener vehicle fleet," comments Anders Hedin, CEO of Hedin Mobility Group.

XPENG is committed to Europe

XPENG is committed to Europe. Since entering the European car market in Norway in 2021, XPENG has introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and soon also in Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia with ambitions for more expansion. The company plans to operate in more than 60 global markets by the end of 2025, with an ambitious goal of achieving half of its sales from overseas markets.

The company has successfully launched three vehicles in Europe - the sleek P7 sedan, the popular G9 flagship SUV, and the ultra-smart G6 coupe SUV - each of which has earned the prestigious Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating. All models will all be available in Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

XPENG has a DNA resolutely built around technology, which inspires it to think and contribute to the future of mobility. The passion demonstrated by its teams enriches the group's mission, which is to place the user at the heart of its creative process, to offer a simpler, more eco-conscious and enriching travel experience for European society, thanks to technological innovation.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese born AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/ .

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72aeac0b-ace9-4e9d-8c96-df73e84ca5da