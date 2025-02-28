Construction contract (Rail Baltica railway line Selja-Tootsi section)

AS Nordecon's group company, Tariston AS, and OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia have signed a construction contract for the first phase of railway infrastructure construction on the Rail Baltica main route in Pärnu County, on the Selja-Tootsi section. The work will involve building a total of 14.5 kilometers of railway embankment and six structures, including three ecoducts, two viaducts, and a pedestrian and bicycle tunnel. The total volume of earthworks for the entire section is approximately 2.5 million cubic meters. The cost of the contract is 62.3 million euros, plus VAT, and the works will be completed by the end of 2028.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 435 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

