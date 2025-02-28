RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-02-28
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln950
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.910 %
Lowest yield0.909 %
Highest accepted yield0.910 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00

 

Auction date2025-02-28
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln260
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield0.676 %
Lowest yield0.669 %
Highest accepted yield0.689 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00



 