RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-02-28
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|950
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.910 %
|Lowest yield
|0.909 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.910 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2025-02-28
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|260
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.676 %
|Lowest yield
|0.669 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.689 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00