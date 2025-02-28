Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with ContiTech, KYB, Tenneco, HL Mando, F-Tech, ZF Friedrichshafen, Marelli, Thyssenkrupp, Rassini, Sogefi & Multimatic

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Component, By System, By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific automotive suspension system market size is estimated to reach USD 33.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030. Automotive suspension systems are witnessing tremendous upsurge in the demand in the region owing to growing consciousness regarding vehicle safety and increasing sales of luxury vehicles. These systems play a vital role in keeping vehicle tires in contact with the road.

Failure or poor functioning of suspension systems can pose a threat to passengers and drivers, even well-trained ones. Such failures occur due to negligence of driver, equipment failure, inadequate road maintenance, or poor road construction. Suspension systems are used in passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. They promote even and balanced tire and brake wear, maintain wheel alignment, and absorb sudden road shocks. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the automotive suspension systems market in the region.

Continuous strengthening of global vehicle standards is the major constraint hampering the growth of the market. Frequent updates in vehicle safety standards and increasing need for passenger safety may affect the production of vehicles. Prominent automakers are implementing lightweight suspension solutions to meet requirements of buyers and abide by environmental standards. Moreover, implementation of lightweight solutions is easy for established market players whereas, new entrants may find it difficult to implement as lightweight suspension solutions are high in cost. Prominent vendors in the market include Continental AG; Tenneco Inc.; F-TECH INC.; WABCO Holdings.; and Multimatic Inc.



Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Report Highlights

  • Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and luxury vehicles will drive the market in the region over the forecast period
  • The passenger vehicles segment dominated the Asia Pacific automotive suspension system industry with a revenue share of 86.3% in 2024.
  • The independent suspension segment held the largest revenue share of the Asia Pacific automotive suspension system industry in 2024.
  • The electromagnetic damping type segment is projected to post the highest CAGR over the forecast period, followed by air suspension damping type
  • On the basis of components, the ball joint segment is estimated to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period
  • Prominent players in the market include ContiTech Deutschland GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; F-TECH INC.; KYB Corporation; and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$27.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$33.47 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.4%
Regions CoveredAsia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Automotive Suspension Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Automotive Suspension Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Automotive suspension system market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Passenger Vehicles
4.4. Commercial Vehicles
4.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicles
4.4.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 5. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: System Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030
5.2.1. Independent Suspension
5.2.2. Dependent (Rigid) Suspension

Chapter 6. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Damping Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Automotive suspension system market: Damping Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Hydraulic Damping
6.4. Air Suspension
6.5. Electromagnetic Damping
6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Component Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Springs
7.4. Control Arms
7.5. Shock Absorber/Dampener
7.6. Ball Joints

Chapter 8. Automotive Suspension Systems Market Country Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million
8.1.1. China
8.1.2. India
8.1.3. Japan
8.1.4. South Korea
8.1.5. Malaysia

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

  • ContiTech Deutschland
  • KYB Corporation
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • HL Mando Corp.
  • F-Tech
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • Rassini
  • Sogefi SpA
  • NHK SPRING Co., Ltd.
  • Multimatic Inc.

