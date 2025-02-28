Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with ContiTech, KYB, Tenneco, HL Mando, F-Tech, ZF Friedrichshafen, Marelli, Thyssenkrupp, Rassini, Sogefi & Multimatic

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Component, By System, By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific automotive suspension system market size is estimated to reach USD 33.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030. Automotive suspension systems are witnessing tremendous upsurge in the demand in the region owing to growing consciousness regarding vehicle safety and increasing sales of luxury vehicles. These systems play a vital role in keeping vehicle tires in contact with the road.



Failure or poor functioning of suspension systems can pose a threat to passengers and drivers, even well-trained ones. Such failures occur due to negligence of driver, equipment failure, inadequate road maintenance, or poor road construction. Suspension systems are used in passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. They promote even and balanced tire and brake wear, maintain wheel alignment, and absorb sudden road shocks. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of the automotive suspension systems market in the region.



Continuous strengthening of global vehicle standards is the major constraint hampering the growth of the market. Frequent updates in vehicle safety standards and increasing need for passenger safety may affect the production of vehicles. Prominent automakers are implementing lightweight suspension solutions to meet requirements of buyers and abide by environmental standards. Moreover, implementation of lightweight solutions is easy for established market players whereas, new entrants may find it difficult to implement as lightweight suspension solutions are high in cost. Prominent vendors in the market include Continental AG; Tenneco Inc.; F-TECH INC.; WABCO Holdings.; and Multimatic Inc.





Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Report Highlights

Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and luxury vehicles will drive the market in the region over the forecast period

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the Asia Pacific automotive suspension system industry with a revenue share of 86.3% in 2024.

The independent suspension segment held the largest revenue share of the Asia Pacific automotive suspension system industry in 2024.

The electromagnetic damping type segment is projected to post the highest CAGR over the forecast period, followed by air suspension damping type

On the basis of components, the ball joint segment is estimated to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Prominent players in the market include ContiTech Deutschland GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; F-TECH INC.; KYB Corporation; and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Automotive Suspension Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Automotive Suspension Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Automotive suspension system market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Passenger Vehicles

4.4. Commercial Vehicles

4.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.4.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Chapter 5. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: System Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: System Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.2.1. Independent Suspension

5.2.2. Dependent (Rigid) Suspension



Chapter 6. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Damping Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Automotive suspension system market: Damping Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Hydraulic Damping

6.4. Air Suspension

6.5. Electromagnetic Damping

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Component Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Springs

7.4. Control Arms

7.5. Shock Absorber/Dampener

7.6. Ball Joints



Chapter 8. Automotive Suspension Systems Market Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

8.1.1. China

8.1.2. India

8.1.3. Japan

8.1.4. South Korea

8.1.5. Malaysia



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

ContiTech Deutschland

KYB Corporation

Tenneco Inc.

HL Mando Corp.

F-Tech

ZF Friedrichshafen

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp

Rassini

Sogefi SpA

NHK SPRING Co., Ltd.

Multimatic Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd69sk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment