Namibia Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Analysis Report

The reportprovides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Namibia, including:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Namibia.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The NAMFISA supervises and regulates the Namibian insurance industry.

Employee's compensation, motor third-party liability and social security insurance are the classes of compulsory insurance in Namibia.

100% FDI is permitted in Namibian insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted in the Namibian insurance industry.

VAT at a rate of 15% is applicable on insurance products and services.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Namibia.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Legislation Overview

1.1 Supervision and Control

1.2 Legislation

2. Compulsory Insurance

3. Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

4. Company Registration and Operation

4.1 License

4.2 Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

4.3 Minimum Capital Requirements

4.4 Solvency Margins

4.5 Reserve Requirements

4.6 Statutory Return Requirements

4.7 Fee Structure

5. Taxation

5.1 Tax on Insurance Premium

5.2 Corporate Income Tax

5.3 Corporate Capital Gains Tax

5.4 Value Added Tax

6. Legal System

7. Policy Practice

