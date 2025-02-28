Ireland Macroeconomic Outlook Report 2025: Evaluate Investment Potential Through the PESTLE Framework

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Outlook Report: Ireland" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dublin, the capital of Ireland, contributed the most to GDP, at 51.6% in 2024, and accounted for the largest proportion of the total population, at 46.6% in 2024.

This Macroeconomic Country Outlook Reports evaluates Ireland's investment potential through its political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) framework. This comprehensive analysis offers a holistic view of the economy, serving as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential, and operational direction.

Mining, manufacturing, and utilities contributed 33.4% to Ireland's gross value added (GVA) in 2024, followed by financial intermediation, real estate, and business activities (23.6%), and transport, storage, and communication (18.9%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are forecast to grow by 3.8%, 4.0%, and 5.2%, respectively, in 2025.



Key Highlights

According to the World Bank, Logistics Performance Index (2023), Ireland was ranked 26th out of 139 nations in 2023.

Ireland's Budget 2025, totaling EUR10.5 billion ($11.4 billion), prioritizes addressing the housing crisis, infrastructure growth, and climate initiatives.

The Department of Housing will receive EUR7.8 billion ($8.5 billion), including EUR2 billion ($2.2 billion) for constructing 10,000 social homes, while the Help to Buy scheme is extended to 2029. A EUR3 billion ($3.3 billion) climate transition fund supports sustainability, although retrofitting funding falls short of targets.

Scope

Each PESTLE factor is examined based on four parameters: current strengths, current challenges, future prospects, and future risks. These insights support strategic planning by highlighting opportunities and risks within the economy, helping businesses and investors make informed decisions. The report aims to provide a detailed understanding of the country's macroeconomic environment to facilitate effective decision-making and strategy development.

Reasons to Buy

Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Did You Know?

Country Highlights

Key Economic Updates

Country Snapshot

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

