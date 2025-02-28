Lixiang Education Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Requirement on Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares

LISHUI, China, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or NASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private education service provider in China, today announced that on February 27, 2025, it received a letter from the Listing Qualification Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) as required by The Nasdaq Global Market set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the “Rule”).

On August 29, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a MVPHS of $5,000,000 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required under the Rule, and was given a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 25, 2025 to regain compliance. The staff of Nasdaq has determined that “for the last 16 consecutive business days, from February 4 to February 25, 2025, the Company’s MVPHS has been $5,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule and this matter is now closed.”

About Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd.

Founded in Lishui City, China, Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. is a prestigious private education service provider in Zhejiang Province. The Company’s education philosophy is to guide the healthy development of students and to establish a solid foundation for their lifelong advancement and happiness. For more information, please visit: www.lixiangeh.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

