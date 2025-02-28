Singapore Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024: Policies/Developments at a Regional/Municipal Level

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Singapore Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024" offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country and provides information on renewable policies/developments at a regional/municipal level.

The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.



Scope

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Singapore to promote renewable energy.

The report details promotional measures in Singapore both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Singapore Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

1.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

1.2 Policy Snapshot

1.3 Renewable Energy Targets

1.4 Electricity Act, 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2018

1.5 National Energy Policy

1.6 Auctions

1.7 Solar PV Subsidies

Simplified Credit Treatment Scheme (SCT)

Enhanced Central Intermediary Scheme (ECIS)

Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)

1.8 SolarNova Program

1.9 Net metering

1.10 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

1.11 Tax Incentive for Energy Saving Equipment

1.12 Singapore's Carbon Tax

1.13 National Hydrogen Strategy



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Market Definitions

Power

Renewable Power

Installed Capacity

Electricity Generation

Electricity Consumption

2.3 Methodology

Coverage

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Modelling and Forecasting

About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/75kvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.