Africa Energy Transition Industry Research 2025: Key Sectors and Companies Driving Development - Long-term Forecasts to 2035

Africa climate targets, Africa CO2 emissions, Africa renewable energy potential, African leaders in renewable energy and energy storage, Africa renewable energy policies, Africa power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle production, EV population data, African upcoming renewable refineries, CCUS outlook, African upcoming CC storage projects, hydrogen policies, African upcoming hydrogen policies, hydrogen capacity by stage and type.

Despite fossil fuels remaining integral to Africa's economy, the region's energy transition is seeing an increase in momentum as countries capitalise on their renewable energy potential and the falling levelized cost of producing renewable energy. While many countries are advancing green initiatives, greater collaborative efforts are needed to support the alleviation of energy poverty in countries without the economic means to invest in clean energy sources. Technologies such as solar, wind, energy storage, EVs, SAFs, CCUS, and hydrogen will play a crucial role in allowing Africa to reach its climate targets.



Fossil fuels remain the primary power source in Africa and are forecasted to account for 69% of Africa's total power capacity in 2025. By 2035, renewables will contribute to a larger share in the power mix, with a forecasted share of 45% of total power capacity. The growth of the region's battery energy storage capacity will continue to lag behind global growth rates, as African countries alongside financial institutions such as the World Bank, prioritise improving electricity access through the expansion of grid infrastructure over deploying energy storage solutions in conjunction with renewable energy projects.

Despite numerous African countries either outright banning the import of internal combustion vehicles or increasing import tariffs, the EV market in Africa is still experiencing slow adoption rates, despite signs of growth on the production side. While Africa is a minor player globally, there has been a notable increase in renewable refinery projects in the region, with a particular focus on the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

CCUS remains a nascent technology in Africa, however, there is a burgeoning interest in the sector, with 6 projects set to come online between 2025 and 2030.

Africa's low-carbon hydrogen capacity is set to grow significantly, chiefly driven by 15 megaprojects, which account for 75% of the region's total hydrogen capacity - of which 12 are in the feasibility stage of development.



Fossil fuels are forecasted to account for 69% of Africa's total power capacity in 2025.

By 2035, renewable energy will contribute to 45% of total power capacity, as countries within Africa advance respective green initiatives.

In 2024, hydro-pumped storage accounted for 61% of Africa's total energy storage capacity, highlighting the current dominance of hydropower in the region. However, the region's battery energy storage capacity is forecasted to reach approximately 3.4GW.

Africa has emerged as a potential leader in green hydrogen production, with a capacity of 19.5mtpa to date from active and announced projects. The region accounts for 29% of global feasibility projects, highlighting the high volume of project announcements but also how nascent the hydrogen market in Africa is.

Assess the current regional emissions, fossil fuel capacity and generation and which countries' have, and are acting on, net zero targets

Assess the renewable energy potential of Africa and identify market trends within the renewable energy industry

Look at the demand and consumption of power in key application areas for the region

Assess who the largest regional players are in renewable energy and energy storage

Develop market insight of the major technologies currently in use and proposed for the decarbonisation of the region's industries, as well as the policy framework laid out by the region's governments to accelerate their development and increase their adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Africa Climate Targets

Africa's CO2 Emissions

Sector Grid and Africa Leaders

Power Outlook & Generation

Renewable energy potential

Africa's power demand

Power capacity share outlook

Power generation share outlook

African countries' renewable generation share

Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions

Major players in renewable power

Africa renewable energy policies

Energy Storage

Africa's energy storage outlook

Policy outlook and key countries in energy storage

Major players in battery energy storage

Electric Vehicles

Key EV policies

Africa's EV market outlook Content

Renewable Fuels

Africa's upcoming renewable refineries

CCUS

CCUS outlook in Africa

Hydrogen

Global and Africa hydrogen capacity by stage and type

Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity

Africa's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

Hydrogen policies and initiatives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BYD

Nissan

Ampersand

CWP Global

Jearrad Energy Resources Ltd

Connect Plus Energy LDA

Xlinks Ltd

Hydrogene de France SA

Green Tech Egypt LLC

OAK Group Holdings

Falcon Capital

Acwa Power Co

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

Egyptian Electricity Holding Co

Hassan Allam Utilities

Hassan Allam Holdings SAE

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co

Abu Dhabi Power Corp

National Organisation for Military Production

Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd

China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd

Power Construction Corp of China

Urban Green Technologies LLC

Scatec ASA

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

JA Solar Technology Co Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

Siemens Energy AG

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Nordex SE

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

General Electric Co

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Electricitie de France SA

EDF Renewables Inc

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Ltd

H1 Holdings (Pty) Ltd

The World Bank Group

Thebe DAO Pty Ltd

Senegal National Electricity Agency

Africa Ren

Nidec ASI SpA

JCM Power Corp

TSK Group

Total Energies SE

E22 Energy Storage Solutions

ABB Ltd

BlueSolutions SA

Earth and Wire Pty Ltd

Mulilo Energy Holdings

Globeleq Limited

Amber Enerji Makina Logistics Ltd

JIL Engineering & Oil Services Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Co

Egyptian General Petroleum Corp

Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Co

Sasol Ltd

Eni SpA

National Oil Corp

Energean PLC

Shell PLC

Climeworks AG

Great Carbon Valley

China National Petroleum Corp

Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos EP

Exxon Mobil Corp

Galp Energia SGPS SA

Korean Gas Corp

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

New and Renewable Energy Authority

Sovereign fund of Egypt

Suez Canal Economic Zone

BP Plc

British International Investment Plc

Norfund

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co

Conjuncta GmbH

Infinity

Mubadala Investment Co

Eren Groupe SA

