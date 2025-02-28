Africa Energy Transition Industry Research 2025: Key Sectors and Companies Driving Development - Long-term Forecasts to 2035

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite fossil fuels remaining integral to Africa's economy, the region's energy transition is seeing an increase in momentum as countries capitalise on their renewable energy potential and the falling levelized cost of producing renewable energy. While many countries are advancing green initiatives, greater collaborative efforts are needed to support the alleviation of energy poverty in countries without the economic means to invest in clean energy sources. Technologies such as solar, wind, energy storage, EVs, SAFs, CCUS, and hydrogen will play a crucial role in allowing Africa to reach its climate targets.
Fossil fuels remain the primary power source in Africa and are forecasted to account for 69% of Africa's total power capacity in 2025. By 2035, renewables will contribute to a larger share in the power mix, with a forecasted share of 45% of total power capacity. The growth of the region's battery energy storage capacity will continue to lag behind global growth rates, as African countries alongside financial institutions such as the World Bank, prioritise improving electricity access through the expansion of grid infrastructure over deploying energy storage solutions in conjunction with renewable energy projects.
Despite numerous African countries either outright banning the import of internal combustion vehicles or increasing import tariffs, the EV market in Africa is still experiencing slow adoption rates, despite signs of growth on the production side. While Africa is a minor player globally, there has been a notable increase in renewable refinery projects in the region, with a particular focus on the production of sustainable aviation fuel.
CCUS remains a nascent technology in Africa, however, there is a burgeoning interest in the sector, with 6 projects set to come online between 2025 and 2030.
Africa's low-carbon hydrogen capacity is set to grow significantly, chiefly driven by 15 megaprojects, which account for 75% of the region's total hydrogen capacity - of which 12 are in the feasibility stage of development.
Key Highlights
- Fossil fuels are forecasted to account for 69% of Africa's total power capacity in 2025.
- By 2035, renewable energy will contribute to 45% of total power capacity, as countries within Africa advance respective green initiatives.
- In 2024, hydro-pumped storage accounted for 61% of Africa's total energy storage capacity, highlighting the current dominance of hydropower in the region. However, the region's battery energy storage capacity is forecasted to reach approximately 3.4GW.
- Africa has emerged as a potential leader in green hydrogen production, with a capacity of 19.5mtpa to date from active and announced projects. The region accounts for 29% of global feasibility projects, highlighting the high volume of project announcements but also how nascent the hydrogen market in Africa is.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Africa Climate Targets
- Africa's CO2 Emissions
- Sector Grid and Africa Leaders
- Power Outlook & Generation
- Renewable energy potential
- Africa's power demand
- Power capacity share outlook
- Power generation share outlook
- African countries' renewable generation share
- Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions
- Major players in renewable power
- Africa renewable energy policies
- Energy Storage
- Africa's energy storage outlook
- Policy outlook and key countries in energy storage
- Major players in battery energy storage
- Electric Vehicles
- Key EV policies
- Africa's EV market outlook Content
- Renewable Fuels
- Africa's upcoming renewable refineries
- CCUS
- CCUS outlook in Africa
- Hydrogen
- Global and Africa hydrogen capacity by stage and type
- Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity
- Africa's largest upcoming hydrogen projects
- Hydrogen policies and initiatives
