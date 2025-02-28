Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends Report 2025: Q4 2024 Saw 915ktpa of New Announced Capacity Across 21 Projects, However Capacity Outlook is Still Negative Due to Stalls and Cancellations

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Q4 2024 saw 915ktpa of new announced capacity across 21 projects. However, the capacity outlook is still demonstrating a slightly negative trend due to project stalls and cancellations, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities of the current low-carbon hydrogen market



In Q4 2024, new project announcements totalled approximately 900ktpa of added capacity across 21 projects. This represented an increase from the previous quarter, where 690ktpa of capacity was announced across 12 projects. However, announcements from Q4 2024 still underwent a deceleration from the rate of announcements seen in the first half of 2024. Q2 2024 remains the best performing quarter in terms of capacity additions, with 2.2mtpa of capacity being announced across 14 projects



Key Highlights

To date, the total active and pipeline capacity of low-carbon hydrogen reaches approximately 175mtpa, of which approximately 90% and 10% is from green and blue plants, respectively.

Cumulative hydrogen production capacity continues to be dominated by early-stage projects, with just under 1.9mtpa of capacity having reached completion by the end of Q4 2024.

There was a small decrease in deal activity in terms of total deal volume between Q3 2024 and Q4 2024, with deals decreasing from 37 to 32 across the two quarters.

Scope

Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends and global map of implemented and upcoming hydrogen policies, strategies and roadmaps.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Quarterly snapshot

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook

Active and upcoming capacity

Breakdown of capacity by project scale

Major upcoming projects

Project announcements from Q4 2024

Map of top 10 upcoming projects

Hydrogen capacity scenarios to 2030

Leading countries by capacity

Top participant companies

Deal Activity

Quarterly deal trends

Deal geography

M&A

Capital raisings

Key Policy Developments

Hydrogen policy map

Recent policy developments

