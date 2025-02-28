Top 2025 Insurance Industry Predictions Strategic Intelligence Report: Major Themes Include Cyber Insurance, ESG, and AI

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Predictions 2025 - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the future of the insurance market. It identifies the key themes in the industry and assesses how successful they have been and how they will develop.



In this report, we identify the top 15 themes that will impact the insurance sector in 2025. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and highlight relevant further reading. In 2025, the major themes impacting the insurance sector will be cyber insurance, ESG, and AI. In particular, AI opens up a wide variety of opportunities across the insurance value chain. As a result, insurers that can establish themselves as leaders within this theme will benefit greatly.



Scope

AI technology is still at a relatively early stage within the insurance industry. However

The analyst surveying shows that a large proportion of insurance customers around the world are open to trying AI across various areas of the insurance value chain.

Parametric insurance is most established within commercial property

but it will go beyond that in the future. The principle of tracking something and immediately paying out in the event of cancellation or delay could be applied to other lines.

US President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance signals a shift toward more favorable regulation and increased institutional involvement from the US. This could lead to broader adoption of digital assets

including in the insurance space.

Reasons to Buy

Discover which themes will have the biggest impact on the insurance sector over the next 12 months.

Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market.

Top Themes for 2025

Artificial Intelligence

ESG

Cyber Insurance

Personalization

The Internet of Things

Inflation and the Cost of Living

Health and Wellness

The Future of Work

Electric Vehicles

Data Analytics

Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain

Insurtech

Embedded Insurance

Parametric Insurance

Geopolitics

