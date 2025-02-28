XRP News: Whales Rush To XRPTurbo’s Presale As Over 20% Of Softcap Filled In Mere Hours, Is This The Future Of XRP Price Growth?

TALLINN, Estonia , Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a world where XRP meets cutting-edge AI automation, fueling the next wave of DeFi. That’s precisely what XRPTurbo (XRT) promises—a revolutionary AI Agent launchpad on the XRP Ledger that has already secured over 20% of its presale softcap in just a few hours of going live.

With market uncertainty swirling around the XRP Price, whales and savvy investors alike are flocking to XRPTurbo’s presale , drawn by its potential to reshape XRP’s DeFi landscape.

XRPTurbo: A Bold Vision for AI-Powered DeFi

Instead of waiting for other blockchains to catch up, XRPTurbo aims to energize XRP by integrating AI agents into everything from smart contracts to tokenization.

According to the dev team’s latest Telegram update , upcoming features include a user-friendly XRP token and NFT minter, which can also be programmed to act autonomously through AI.

In other words, projects can seamlessly launch tokens, NFTs, or entire DeFi strategies without the typical headaches.

Opening The Floodgates For Innovation

The excitement doesn’t stop there. XRPTurbo has also introduced an online form for businesses and developers looking to tokenize assets or deploy AI agents on the XRP Ledger.

By doing so, XRPTurbo hopes to attract both established enterprises and grassroots creators to help push the boundaries of low-cost, scalable DeFi—all while leveraging XRP’s speedy transaction capabilities.

$XRT Token: The Engine of XRPTurbo

At the heart of this ecosystem is $XRT , a utility token designed to power network fees, provide governance perks, and reward loyal participants.

Here’s why holding $XRT could be a game-changer:

Fee Payments: Rather than pay gas fees in XRP, you can settle them using $XRT for a more streamlined experience.

Priority Access: Want to get in on high-potential AI and RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo? Holding $XRT gives you early-stage privileges.

Staking Rewards: Lock up your tokens to earn passive income and a share of platform fees.

Revenue Sharing: As more projects launch, fees flow back to $XRT stakers—fueling long-term token value.

With 100 million $XRT in total supply and 60% designated for the presale, the final token price hinges on how much XRP is contributed.

Meanwhile, the XRPTurbo team is already in talks with multiple centralized exchanges, aiming for a wide listing post-presale.

How To Secure Your $XRT

Buy XRP on Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Use a Non-Custodial Wallet like Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger to store your XRP.

Visit XRPTurbo’s Presale Page , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP.

Receive Your XRT via airdrop once the presale ends.

In a market where XRP price movements can be unpredictable, XRPTurbo offers a thrilling new chapter for XRP holders longing for real innovation.

If you’re seeking to capitalize on an AI-infused DeFi revolution, now’s your chance to secure $XRT at presale rates before it hits the exchanges.

Ready to take the leap?

Check out the XRPTurbo Website , read the Whitepaper , and join the lively Telegram Community .

Don’t miss what could be the spark that propels XRP into a new era of blockchain automation!

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

