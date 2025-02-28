SIMPPLE Ltd. Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Singapore, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL) (“SIMPPLE” or “the Company”), a leading technology provider and innovator in the facilities management (FM) sector, today announced that Mr. Sovik Bromha has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company to pursue other business opportunities, effective April 14, 2025. Mr. Gary Goh has been appointed as SIMPPLE CFO, effective January 22, 2025, succeeding Sovik Bromha. Gary will oversee SIMPPLE’s financial operations, enterprise-wide optimization, and capital allocation activities, and will play a meaningful leadership role in guiding the Company’s strategy to support its long-term growth objectives and enhance shareholder value.

Mr. Goh is a finance and accounting industry leader in Singapore, with over 15 years of audit and assurance, accounting and financial advisory experience serving a wide range of industries, including technology, retail, maritime, construction and manufacturing sectors. Mr. Goh founded a public accounting firm, GYSG Group, in 2014 that provides professional services including audit and assurance, accounting, tax advisory-compliance, corporate secretarial, and corporate advisory services. On that note, GYSG had provided financial advisory and corporate secretarial services to SIMPPLE in 2022. Prior to that, he spent four years at KPMG as an Engagement Manager, where he contributed to audit and assurance projects for multi-national corporations, listed companies, and government-linked companies. Gary had graduated with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore in 2008 and Bachelor of Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University in 2009. Aside from being a Chartered Accountant, he is also a Chartered Valuer and Appraiser (CVA), ISCA Financial Forensic Accounting, and Public Accountant.

In compliance with SEC and NASDAQ regulations, SIMPPLE has updated its governance framework, finance controls, and processes to maintain compliance with respect to engagements with GYSG.

“We are confident that Gary’s wealth of financial knowledge and keen sense of business and industry understanding will strengthen our Company’s financial operations and business strategies. Sovik and Gary will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition as we continue to build on the momentum we have already established in late-2024,” said SIMPPLE chief executive officer Norman Schroeder.

“I am excited to be part of this fast-growing journey at SIMPPLE. SIMPPLE is a great company on a meaningful mission, to revolutionize facilities management operations through advanced technologies. I am aligned with SIMPPLE’s leadership team and will continue to build on the good work the Company has achieved to enhance shareholder value.” Gary said.

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, Kelvin Lee, added “All of us at SIMPPLE thank Sovik for his contribution as CFO. With Gary onboard, I am confident we are able to align our overall cost structure and setting SIMPPLE up for profitable growth.”

About SIMPPLE LTD.

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor and media queries, please contact:

SIMPPLE LTD.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@simpple.ai

Visit the Investor Relation Website: https://www.investor.simpple.ai/

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Tel: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com