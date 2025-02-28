Northwest Europe O&G Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028: Shifts Away from Russia Pushes Reliance on Norway, Besides the US and the Middle East

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Northwest Europe Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the upstream oil and gas development outlook in Northwest Europe between 2024 and 2028. The countries considered for the assessment include Norway, the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, France, and Ireland. Northwest Europe occupies a prominent place in global oil and gas production due to the presence of vast hydrocarbon deposits in its continental shelves.



Following the Ukraine conflict, Europe started shifting away from Russian energy imports, which led to fears of potential energy shortfalls in the region. This pushed the region to increasingly rely on Norway, besides the US, and the Middle East, for its supply of crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products, which has increased the importance of hydrocarbon reserves from Northwest European countries.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the Northwest Europe oil and gas production outlook for the period 2024 to 2028

Keep abreast on key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the Northwest Europe upstream sector

Key Topics Covered:



01. Regional Development Trends

Key Highlights

Northwest Europe Production and Capex Outlook

Northwest Europe Development Outlook

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Major Project Count by Type and Terrain

Northwest Europe Latest Project Updates

02. Oil Development Focus

Crude oil & Condensate Production Outlook by Country

Crude oil & Condensate Production Outlook by Company

Upcoming Oil Projects

03. Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Outlook by Country

Natural Gas Outlook by Company

Upcoming Oil Projects

04. Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Country

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Company

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Field Terrain

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type

05. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x379cx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.