Top 2025 Payments Market Trends Report: Identify the Factors Driving Growth of the Wider Payments Landscape, Including Super-Apps, Open Banking, and Blockchain

This report explores the key trends that are poised to disrupt the payments ecosystem in 2025. The discussion centers around embedded payments and the rise of super-apps; the growth of alternative payment rails such as real-time payments and buy now pay later solutions; and the adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence, open banking, and blockchain.



Technological change and evolving consumer preferences are driving rapid innovation in the payments industry. Consumers are demanding faster and more convenient payment methods, leading to the rise of real-time payments and embedded payments in ecommerce. Inflationary pressures and low regulation have facilitated the spread of buy now pay later offerings, giving consumers the opportunity to bypass traditional credit channels.

Developments in computing continue to enable more advanced blockchain and artificial intelligence solutions to offer new payment channels and proactively prevent fraudulent activity. Regulatory bodies are attempting to level the playing field for new market entrants by legislating on data privacy and sharing, leading to increased adoption of open banking solutions.



Integrating embedded payments solutions is vital to merchant success in ecommerce. Merchants adopting this technology can benefit from a 5-12% increase in conversion rates and a 15-30% rise in average cart values.

Buy now pay later growth is booming, with 51% of global consumers having used these services as of 2024.

The total value of cryptocurrencies surged in late 2024, highlighting the volatility of these assets' prices. Despite this, use of blockchain-powered payment tools is widespread and increasing with the adoption of stablecoins.

Identify the factors driving growth of the wider payments landscape, including super-apps, open banking, and blockchain.

Understand the impact of innovations such as generative AI.

Establish a greater understanding of these factors through our proprietary data and extensive research.

1. Executive Summary



2. Embedded Payments



3. Real-Time Payments



4. Buy Now Pay Later



5. Artificial Intelligence



6. Open Banking



7. Blockchain



8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cashfree Payments

Mastercard

Visa

PayPal

Amazon

Klarna

Tencent

Ant Group

Revolut

Uber

DeeMoney

M-PESA

MoMo

UBS

SWIFT

Afterpay

Apple

Walmart

One

Affirm

Reserve Bank of India

JPMorgan Chase

American Express

TaluCard

IDEX

PopID

Whataburger

McDonald's

Burger King

Telpo

WeChat

Alipay

Open Banking Ltd

Circle

Binance

Crypto.com

Triple-A

