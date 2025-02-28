Hepatitis B Therapeutics Competitive Landscape Report: 184 Molecules in the Pipeline - 1 Asset in Pre-registration Stage, 1 Asset in Phase III Development, and 36 Assets in Phase II Development

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B Therapeutics: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Hepatitis B Therapeutics. The analyst epidemiologists estimate that there will be 21.91 million diagnosed prevalent cases of HBV in 2024, which is expected to increase to 22.43 million diagnosed prevalent cases by 2029.

The HBV treatment landscape has experienced successive waves of revolutionary change and is now dominated by antivirals and immunomodulatory therapies. The HBV therapeutics pipeline holds 184 molecules, with one asset in the pre-registration stage, one asset in Phase III development, and 36 assets in Phase II development.

Over the past decade, 914 clinical trials have been conducted in HBV. The highest number of studies were initiated in 2018, with 118 trials, followed by 2020 with 107 trials. Over the past decade, partnerships have been the most common type in North America and the APAC region. Meanwhile, licensing agreements led as the dominant deal in Europe, South and Central America, and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix



