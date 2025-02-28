 Change of executive management and organizational change in Pharma Equity Group A/S





New CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S







The company is pleased to announce that Christian Henrik Tange has been appointed as the new CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, effective April 1, 2024.







Christian Henrik Tange is an experienced senior executive with over 25 years of experience in financial transformation, corporate finance, capital raising and M&A across PE-backed, VC-backed and listed companies in Europe and the US. Christian has the ability to develop and implement financial strategies, strengthen transparency and improve the profitability of organizations. Christian has proven competent in implementing scalable processes and systems that support growth and ensure compliance with investor expectations.







The Company's current CEO, Thomas Kaas Selsø, will resign from his position as CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S and its subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S with effect from 31 March 2025. The Board of Directors acknowledges and thanks Thomas Kaas Selsø for his significant contribution to the completion of the transaction between Blue Vision A/S and Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, and for both continuing the company's clinical programs and successfully providing the Group with the necessary working capital under difficult market conditions. Thomas Kaas Selsø wishes to focus on his own consulting business and will continue as a consultant in Pharma Equity Group A/S with a special focus on accounting, finance and reporting.







Pharma Equity Group A/S' new CEO, Christian Henrik Tange, also has extensive international experience in raising capital, including IPOs, private equity and venture capital rounds, where investments from European, American and Chinese investors have been secured. He has successfully handled international M&A transactions, including due diligence and integration.







For several years, Christian has been employed as CFO and Investment Manager in the investment company Karolinska Development, which is listed on Nasdaq in Stockholm.







"We are very much looking forward to working with Christian and are convinced that he will contribute significantly to strengthening the company's position and future growth opportunities," says Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen.







"I look forward to using my experience in developing and financing life science companies to develop and strengthen Pharma Equity Group," says Christian Henrik Tange.







New CEO of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S







As part of the strategic restructuring, Sebastian Bo Jakobsen has been appointed CEO of the subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. Sebastian Bo Jakobsen has been employed as Manager of Scientific Development since 18 September 2022 and has a master's degree in cognitive science, Cand IT, from Aarhus University.







The appointment will ensure a sharper isolated focus on Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S and in particular the company's clinical development activities. At the same time, the organizational division will enable a further intensification of the work on establishing strategic collaborations with potential licence partners.







Pharma Equity Group A/S will in future focus on strategic functions such as raising capital to finance the Group's development activities as well as potential synergies-creating acquisitions. This will ensure that Pharma Equity Group A/S is optimally positioned to exploit future market opportunities and create long-term value for shareholders.







"On the Board of Directors, we are convinced that these organizational changes will strengthen the company's ability to handle future challenges and growth opportunities," says Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen and continues: "With Christian Henrik Tange and Sebastian Bo Jakobsen at the helm of Pharma Equity Group A/S and Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S, respectively, we have put together a strong management team, to ensure that our ambition to develop innovative medical solutions and groundbreaking treatments is realised."











