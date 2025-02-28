Key Themes, Strategic Moves, and Market Dynamics from JP Morgan's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference took place in San Francisco, California on January 13-16, 2025. The event is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry. This year's invitation-only conference provided key insights into the evolving strategies, pipeline advancements, and market trends shaping the biopharmaceutical industry, including acquisitions, innovative pipeline developments, and strategic shifts to navigate a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

In this report the analyst provides an in-depth analysis of the key themes, strategic moves, and market dynamics presented at the conference, offering insights into how major players are positioning themselves for future growth. The report covers pharma (big pharma, mid cap, and small cap), CDMOs, tech, medical device and healthcare.



Overview of market trends and developments occurring in the Pharma, Medical Device and CMO Industries.

Detailed discussion of deal-making and funding occuring at key player companies.

Analysis of geopolitical challenges and the looming Biosecure Act.

Executive Summary

Big Pharma (>10B market cap)

J&J to Acquire Neuroscience Biotech Intra-Cellular for $14.6B

GSK Plans $1.15B Acquisition of Targeted GIST Therapeutic Specialist IDRx

Gilead Sciences and LEO Pharma Highlight Inflammatory Disease Partnership in Early Stage STAT6 Small Molecule Inhibitor Research Programs

Teva Announces Strategy for 2025 and Pipeline Update at JPM Conference

Sanofi Touts Blockbuster Potential of Hemophilia A Therapy Altuviiio and Dupixent Dermatology Sales

Aggressive protection of Stelara may indicate J&J's immunology strategy

Pfizer pitches pipeline prioities in oncology and obesity at JP Morgan 2025

Reduced dosing and expanded manufacturing paving way for Amgen's obesity entrance

Novartis streamlines its portfolio to drive future growth

Eli Lilly misses 2024 revenue estimate by $400m

AstraZeneca promises a 'catalyst-rich' year ahead

AbbVie counts on Skyrizi and Rinvoq to fill Humira-sized hole

Moderna stock suffers after CEO reveals conservative 2025 guidance

Insmed's gene therapy poised to challenge DMD landscape after IND clearance

Vertex Announced Pipeline and Diversifications Plans

Biosimilar Maker Celltrion Eyes New Strategy for Advancing Innovative Drug Development

BioNTech Gives Update on Development Pipeline at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

POST-CONFERENCE UPDATE: Sage Therapeutics board rejects Biogen's JPM acquisition proposal

Incyte expects period of 'defining catalysts'

Mid Cap Pharma ($2-10B market cap)

Almirall Announces Strategy Update at JPM Conference, Focused on Medical Dermatology

Guardant reports $737m in preliminary full-year revenue

Radiopharmaceuticals M&A fuels Telix's busy year

Jazz Pharmaceuticals focusing on oncology pipeline

Small Cap Pharma: ($300M-2B market cap)

Immunocore to Expand Indications for Groundbreaking Bispecific TCR Therapeutic Kimmtrak

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

WuXi AppTec rebuffs concern about lower GLP-1 demand after Lilly's low revenue forecast

Charles River CEO Reveals Drop in 2025 Revenue Outlook at JP Morgan

Emergent Seeking to Reverse Fortunes and Become a Major Overdose Treatment Player

Lonza Shares Outlook on Capsules Exit and Western CDMO Capacity, Including Vacaville Acquisition from Roche

Thermo Fisher 'Very Positive' on Sterile Demand as Catalent Takes Capacity Out of Market

Samsung Bio Announces Construction of Sixth Manufacturing Plant

Tech, Medical Device and Healthcare

Analysts remain doubtful of Illumina's growth

NVIDIA partners with IQVIA, Illumina and Mayo Clinic

Dexcom shares up 5% after 2025 outlook forecasts $4.6bn in revenue

Intuitive Surgical continues to battle GLP-1RA pressures

GoodRx takes aim at US drug pricing challenges

Zimmer Biomet bullish on a strong market return in 2025

