Key Themes, Strategic Moves, and Market Dynamics from JP Morgan's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 43rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference took place in San Francisco, California on January 13-16, 2025. The event is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry. This year's invitation-only conference provided key insights into the evolving strategies, pipeline advancements, and market trends shaping the biopharmaceutical industry, including acquisitions, innovative pipeline developments, and strategic shifts to navigate a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.
In this report the analyst provides an in-depth analysis of the key themes, strategic moves, and market dynamics presented at the conference, offering insights into how major players are positioning themselves for future growth. The report covers pharma (big pharma, mid cap, and small cap), CDMOs, tech, medical device and healthcare.
Reasons to Buy
- Overview of market trends and developments occurring in the Pharma, Medical Device and CMO Industries.
- Detailed discussion of deal-making and funding occuring at key player companies.
- Analysis of geopolitical challenges and the looming Biosecure Act.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Big Pharma (>10B market cap)
- J&J to Acquire Neuroscience Biotech Intra-Cellular for $14.6B
- GSK Plans $1.15B Acquisition of Targeted GIST Therapeutic Specialist IDRx
- Gilead Sciences and LEO Pharma Highlight Inflammatory Disease Partnership in Early Stage STAT6 Small Molecule Inhibitor Research Programs
- Teva Announces Strategy for 2025 and Pipeline Update at JPM Conference
- Sanofi Touts Blockbuster Potential of Hemophilia A Therapy Altuviiio and Dupixent Dermatology Sales
- Aggressive protection of Stelara may indicate J&J's immunology strategy
- Pfizer pitches pipeline prioities in oncology and obesity at JP Morgan 2025
- Reduced dosing and expanded manufacturing paving way for Amgen's obesity entrance
- Novartis streamlines its portfolio to drive future growth
- Eli Lilly misses 2024 revenue estimate by $400m
- AstraZeneca promises a 'catalyst-rich' year ahead
- AbbVie counts on Skyrizi and Rinvoq to fill Humira-sized hole
- Moderna stock suffers after CEO reveals conservative 2025 guidance
- Insmed's gene therapy poised to challenge DMD landscape after IND clearance
- Vertex Announced Pipeline and Diversifications Plans
- Biosimilar Maker Celltrion Eyes New Strategy for Advancing Innovative Drug Development
- BioNTech Gives Update on Development Pipeline at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
- POST-CONFERENCE UPDATE: Sage Therapeutics board rejects Biogen's JPM acquisition proposal
- Incyte expects period of 'defining catalysts'
- Mid Cap Pharma ($2-10B market cap)
- Almirall Announces Strategy Update at JPM Conference, Focused on Medical Dermatology
- Guardant reports $737m in preliminary full-year revenue
- Radiopharmaceuticals M&A fuels Telix's busy year
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals focusing on oncology pipeline
- Small Cap Pharma: ($300M-2B market cap)
- Immunocore to Expand Indications for Groundbreaking Bispecific TCR Therapeutic Kimmtrak
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
- WuXi AppTec rebuffs concern about lower GLP-1 demand after Lilly's low revenue forecast
- Charles River CEO Reveals Drop in 2025 Revenue Outlook at JP Morgan
- Emergent Seeking to Reverse Fortunes and Become a Major Overdose Treatment Player
- Lonza Shares Outlook on Capsules Exit and Western CDMO Capacity, Including Vacaville Acquisition from Roche
- Thermo Fisher 'Very Positive' on Sterile Demand as Catalent Takes Capacity Out of Market
- Samsung Bio Announces Construction of Sixth Manufacturing Plant
- Tech, Medical Device and Healthcare
- Analysts remain doubtful of Illumina's growth
- NVIDIA partners with IQVIA, Illumina and Mayo Clinic
- Dexcom shares up 5% after 2025 outlook forecasts $4.6bn in revenue
- Intuitive Surgical continues to battle GLP-1RA pressures
- GoodRx takes aim at US drug pricing challenges
- Zimmer Biomet bullish on a strong market return in 2025
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Abbvie
- AbCellera
- Adapt Pharma
- Almirall
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Biogen
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- BioNTech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Catalent
- Celltrion
- Cerevel Therapeutics
- Charles River Laboratories
- CMR Surgical
- Cognate BioServices
- DePuy Synthes
- Dexcom
- Duality Biologics
- Eli Lilly
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Fluent BioSciences
- Genentech
- Gilead Science
- GoodRx
- Grail
- GSK
- Guardant Health
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- IDRx
- Illumina
- Immunocore
- Incyte Corporation
- Insmed, Inc.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Intuitive Surgical
- IQVIA
- IsoTherapeutics
- J&J
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- JP Morgan
- Karuna Therapeutics
- Kate Biotherapeutics
- LEO Pharma
- LigaChem Biosciences
- Lonza
- Mayo Clinic
- Medtronic
- Merck & Co
- Merck KGaA
- Moderna
- NASDAQ Inc
- Novartis
- Novo Holdings
- Novo Nordisk
- NVIDIA
- Olink Proteomics AB
- Pfizer
- QSAM Biosciences
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sage Therapeutics
- Samsung Biologics
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Simcere Zaiming
- SixPeaks Bio
- SK Biopharmaceuticals
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Teva
- The US Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
- The US National Institutes of Health
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- WuXi Advanced Therapies
- WuXi AppTec
- WuXi Biologics
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwmlhu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.