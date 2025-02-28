BioXcel Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously disclosed, on September 16, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for at least 12 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on February 26, 2025.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com.

