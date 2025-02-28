Cheems Memecoin Surpasses 80,000 Holders, Solidifying Its Place as a Leading Meme Token on BNB Chain

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cheems memecoin ($CHEEMS), one of the most prominent and beloved tokens on the BNB Chain inspired by the namesake meme, has officially surpassed 80,000 token holders, marking a major milestone in its journey as a community-driven digital asset. With 85,205 holders and over 1.8 million total transfers, Cheems continues to gain traction as a dominant force in the memecoin market.

From Meme to Movement

What began as a viral meme has transformed into a full-fledged movement. The Cheems IP has transcended internet culture, evolving into a rallying symbol for crypto enthusiasts navigating market cycles. With over 40 million TikTok views on recent campaigns and strong engagement across digital platforms, Cheems is more than just a token—it’s a revolution.





Built on the principles of fun, inclusivity, and strong community engagement, Cheems has demonstrated remarkable growth since its inception. The token’s on-chain market capitalization currently stands at $188.4 million, with a circulating supply market cap of $178.9 million. As a testament to its widespread appeal, Cheems has become a cornerstone of the BNB Chain memecoin ecosystem, fostering a passionate and rapidly expanding community of supporters worldwide.

Christian, Founder of Infini, a major Cheems tokenholder and spokesperson, expressed his excitement about this milestone:

“Cheems is more than just a memecoin—it’s a movement. Surpassing 80,000 holders is a testament to the power of decentralized communities and the limitless potential of the BNB Chain ecosystem. The Cheems Army is growing stronger every day, and this is just the beginning. We’re committed to building a long-term, sustainable project that continues to engage and reward our holders.”

The CHEEMS Advantage

Built on the Binance Smart Chain’s scalable and efficient infrastructure, CHEEMS is a fully decentralized, community-owned token featuring:

Zero transaction taxes

100% burned liquidity pool

No team allocations

Fully decentralized governance

Strengthening the BNB Ecosystem

The Binance listing comes after months of collaboration with the BNB Chain ecosystem, including:

Liquidity pool enhancements

Co-branded marketing initiatives

Ecosystem development grants



Philanthropy & Real-World Impact

Beyond blockchain, CHEEMS remains committed to giving back, aligning with its CryptoForGood initiative:

100% of merchandise proceeds donated to animal welfare charities

Collaborations with Cheems’ real-life owner Kathy on global aid initiatives

Over 5,500 meals funded through viral TikTok challenges



With a max total supply of 219,776,051,832,670.73 tokens and an ever-growing user base, Cheems is well-positioned for continued expansion. As the memecoin sector evolves, Cheems remains committed to leading the charge, embracing innovation, and solidifying its status as the “Lord Cheems” of BNB Chain.

For more details and to join the Cheems movement, visit: https://linktr.ee/lordcheems_bsc

About Cheems:

Cheems is a community-driven memecoin built on the BNB Chain. Designed to bring fun and engagement to the crypto space, Cheems has grown into one of the most recognized and celebrated tokens in the memecoin sector. With a strong and dedicated holder base, Cheems continues to shape the future of meme-based digital assets.

Media Contact:

Cheems Foundation

contact@cheems.pet

Join the Cheems Community:

Twitter: @lordcheems_bsc

Telegram: t.me/LordCheems_Bsc

Contract: 0x0df0587216a4a1bb7d5082fdc491d93d2dd4b413



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Cheems Foundation. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release

