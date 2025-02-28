Global Pasta & Noodles Market Report 2024: Multi-Billion Opportunities to 2028 with Tingyi Leading, Followed by Barilla, Braisun Food Group, Nestle and Uni-President

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Pasta & Noodles Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pasta & noodles sector was valued at $87.6 billion in 2023 and is set to reach $108.5 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-28.

The reportprovides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.



In volume terms, the sector stood at 27.8 billion kg in 2023, and it is forecast to reach 31.6 billion kg in 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.6% during 2023-28. In 2023, dried & instant noodles was the largest category in terms of value, accounting for a share of 54.1%, and it was followed by dried pasta, with a share of 36.6%. The top five companies accounted for a 22.4% value share of the sector's overall sales in 2023.

Tingyi was the leading company in the sector with a 7.4% value share. It was followed by Barilla and Braisun Food Group with value shares of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Nestle and Uni-President accounted for 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Private labels accounted for a value share of 9.2%.



Key Highlights

Consumers across the world are becoming more health-conscious as obesity and other lifestyle diseases become more prevalent. Wholegrain foods, such as whole wheat, quinoa, and brown rice, are increasingly being used by companies to make healthier and more nutritious pasta & noodles to appeal to consumers.

In addition, pasta & noodles are being infused with flavors from various cuisines, including Thai, Italian, and Mexican, in response to their global popularity. With growing health-consciousness, products with claims such as "free from artificial ingredients", ''non-genetically modified organism (GMO)", and "organic" are gaining traction. Companies are incorporating ingredients that are organically sourced to appeal to consumers.

This is attracting consumers looking to potentially reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals.

Scope: Analyzing data from 108 countries

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the pasta & noodles sector over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2023-28 and key trends.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global pasta & noodles sector in 2023. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores, vending machines, drugstores & pharmacies, and other retail channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth rate analysis (during 2018-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of pasta & noodles.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

