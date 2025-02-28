Global Upstream (O&G) Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030: Important Details of Key Upcoming Greenfield Crude and Natural Gas Projects

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Upstream Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global oil and gas production is set for a period of moderate growth from 2025 to 2030, with the Middle East, North America, and Africa positioned as key contributors to this expansion. The production growth will be influenced by a combination of factors, including rising global energy demand, technological advancements, infrastructure investments, government policies, and limited renewable energy growth.



Scope

Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030

Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2025 to 2030

Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies

Important details of key upcoming greenfield crude and natural gas projects globally:

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies

02. Global Oil Development Focus

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

Global Key Upcoming Crude Oil Projects

03. Global Gas Development Focus

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

Global Key Upcoming Natural Gas Projects

04. Global Expenditure Outlook

Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Companies

05. Appendix

Abbreviations and Definitions

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Key Tables

Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed*) by region, 2025-2030

Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (mmbd*), 2025-2030

Key details of major global crude oil projects, 2025-2030

Global natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (bcfd*), 2025-2030

Key details of major global natural gas projects, 2025-2030

Global capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region ($M), 2025-2030

Key Figures

Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed*) by region, 2025-2030

Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed) by key countries, 2025-2030

Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed) by key companies, 2025-2030

Global crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (mmbd*), 2025-2030

Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries (mmbd), 2025-2030

Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced fields by key countries (mbd*), 2025-2030

Crude and condensate production entitlement from producing, planned, and announced fields by key companies (mbd), 2025-2030

Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced fields by key companies (mbd), 2025-2030

Global natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (bcfd*), 2025-2030

Natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries (bcfd), 2025-2030

Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced fields by key countries (bcfd), 2025-2030

Natural gas production entitlement from producing, planned, and announced fields by key companies (bcfd), 2025-2030

Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced fields by key companies (bcfd), 2025-2030

Global capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region ($B), 2025-2030

Development and production capex for planned and announced projects by key countries ($B), 2025-2030

Development and production capex for planned and announced projects by key companies ($B), 2025-2030

