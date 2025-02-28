Global Upstream (O&G) Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030: Important Details of Key Upcoming Greenfield Crude and Natural Gas Projects

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Upstream Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total global oil and gas production is set for a period of moderate growth from 2025 to 2030, with the Middle East, North America, and Africa positioned as key contributors to this expansion. The production growth will be influenced by a combination of factors, including rising global energy demand, technological advancements, infrastructure investments, government policies, and limited renewable energy growth.
Scope
- Global total oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030
- Global total liquids (crude and condensate) and natural gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies 2025 to 2030
- Global development and production capex outlook of planned and announced fields by key countries and companies
- Important details of key upcoming greenfield crude and natural gas projects globally:
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Oil & Gas Production Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Oil and Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries and Key Companies
02. Global Oil Development Focus
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Region
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Global Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Global Key Upcoming Crude Oil Projects
03. Global Gas Development Focus
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Region
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Global Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Global Key Upcoming Natural Gas Projects
04. Global Expenditure Outlook
- Global Development and Production Capex Outlook by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Countries
- Global Planned and Announced Capex by Key Companies
05. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Definitions
Key Tables
- Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed*) by region, 2025-2030
- Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (mmbd*), 2025-2030
- Key details of major global crude oil projects, 2025-2030
- Global natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (bcfd*), 2025-2030
- Key details of major global natural gas projects, 2025-2030
- Global capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region ($M), 2025-2030
Key Figures
- Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed*) by region, 2025-2030
- Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed) by key countries, 2025-2030
- Total oil and gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields (mmboed) by key companies, 2025-2030
- Global crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (mmbd*), 2025-2030
- Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries (mmbd), 2025-2030
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced fields by key countries (mbd*), 2025-2030
- Crude and condensate production entitlement from producing, planned, and announced fields by key companies (mbd), 2025-2030
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced fields by key companies (mbd), 2025-2030
- Global natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region (bcfd*), 2025-2030
- Natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by key countries (bcfd), 2025-2030
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced fields by key countries (bcfd), 2025-2030
- Natural gas production entitlement from producing, planned, and announced fields by key companies (bcfd), 2025-2030
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced fields by key companies (bcfd), 2025-2030
- Global capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced fields by region ($B), 2025-2030
- Development and production capex for planned and announced projects by key countries ($B), 2025-2030
- Development and production capex for planned and announced projects by key companies ($B), 2025-2030
